Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe is 2 wins away from 2023 Cricket World Cup

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
IN the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers, Zimbabwe are two wins away from joining South Africa in the World Cup that will start in India in October.

The competition in the World Cup Qualifiers is intensifying in Zimbabwe as the tournament is well into the Super Six stage.

Two top countries in this Qualifier tournament will join eight countries in India for the World Cup.

South Africa's neighbours, Zimbabwe, have one of the two spots within reach as they remain unbeaten in the tournament thus far.

From the get-go, Zimbabwe looked a different team with a different drive to win more than any team in the Qualifiers.

They have registered multiple scores north of 300; the tournament's current highest total belongs to Zimbabwe's 408/6 against the United States earlier this week.

With relative ease, they have moved past giants of the likes of former world champions the West Indies.

Senior players have regularly stood up to the challenge and led the way with big performances throughout the group stage and now in the Super Six stage.

Zimbabwe's 36-year-old Sean Williams is currently sitting top of the top run scorers list with 532 runs and is 82 runs away from reaching 5000 One Day International runs.

Williams currently averages 133 in his five innings in the Qualifiers and only once has he failed to reach 50.

Sikandar Raza, an inform Zimbabwean all-rounder averages 86 in the tournament and has been a consistent wicket-taker.

Skipper Craig Ervine has also led by example with one century and one fifty in the tournament thus far.

The tall Zimbabwean fast bowlers have also come to the party and have regularly bowled teams out, achieving what has become a rare feat in whiteball cricket.

From Richard Ngavara, Tendai Chatara to Blessing Muzarabani, the Zimbabwe attack has been on song and all three feature in the tournament's top-wicket takers with Raza being the fourth Zimbabwean in the list.

On Sunday, Zimbabwe will decide their fate as far as the 2023 Cricket World Cup is concerned.

They have a monster in front of them, a Goliath of sorts in former World Champions Sri Lanka, with whom Zimbabwe lock horns with in Bulawayo.

It is important to note that Sri Lanka are not quite the Sri Lanka of old with the Sanath Jayasuriya's or the Kumar Sangakkara's having retired many moons ago. Sri Lanka's presence in the Qualifiers tells of the depth of their downfall over the years.

Just over a decade ago, Sri Lanka were in the final of the World Cup but now they are a team in progress and to be frank, they are not anywhere near the quality of the past generations.

But most importantly, Sri Lanka are unbeaten in the tournament as well. They have a team on a rise under the eye of coach Chris Silverwood who is also former England coach and a World Cup winner.

Silverwood has inspired the revival of the Sri Lanka spirit, a spirit of the lion and the Dimuth Karunaratne's and the Wanindu Hasaranga's have responded to the call with top performances in the Qualifiers.

The advantage of playing at home and the top form Zimbabwe is currently enjoying, their victory on Sunday in front of a packed Bulawayo is a vision we all Africans can already see.

But a cricket game is only won out in the middle and whoever turns up ready on Sunday will have one foot in a plane heading to India in October.

2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Fixtures:

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka in Bulawayo at 9am

Nepal vs U.A.E. in Harare at 9am

Source - iol

Must Read

'Declare a holiday after Joshua Nkomo'

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Tarakinyu wins Econet Victoria Falls half Marathon

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe warns foreign observer missions

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Kasukuwere onslaught now on steroids

4 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mnangagwa dangles boreholes in campaign

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Russia's Wagner has 'footprints in Zimbabwe'?

4 hrs ago | 720 Views

Flurry of court cases casts shadow on August 23 polls

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

The pitfalls of the 2023 elections

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Lawyer charged over 'illegal practice'

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mother says daughter is possessed

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man rapes daughter

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Man pays maintenance for 12 kids

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

CSC takeover deal hits fresh turbulence

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Maimane blames Zimbabwe Exemption Permit debacle on ANC and Zanu-PF relationship

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Elections can lead to conflict if they are not free and fair

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangangwa's full speech at yesterday's Bulilima rally

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Voting opposition brought nothing to Matebeleland'

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Public toilets shortage blamed for filthy Bulawayo alleys

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Barbourfields, the new theatre of dreams

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Umzingwane MP embarks on roads rehab to unlock tourism, agriculture potential

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangangwa calls nation to honour legacy of liberation icons

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

A curse that will forever haunt Zimbabwe opposition

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Hwange Units 1-6 refurb begins

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

A vote to remain masters of our own destiny

4 hrs ago | 10 Views

Over 60 foreign observer missions invited to Zimbabwe elections

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chiwenga's family builds community clinic

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Two open-heart surgeries at Parirenyatwa

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Forex rate premium falls

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

83 000 households receive free poultry, goats

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa warns economic saboteurs

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

If Zim economy 'growing' under sanctions, why was it not growing in the past 20 years?

16 hrs ago | 374 Views

Joshua Nkomo's Contribution to the struggle for freedom

16 hrs ago | 187 Views

2023 elections are free 'Musoro wambuya vako!' said irritated Mnangagwa. He's rigging and fears the consequences!

16 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Paranoid Chamisa feels politically threatened by Job Sikhala

16 hrs ago | 987 Views

Turn social media into tools for peace not violence

16 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa bishop dodges US$800,000 payments

17 hrs ago | 1196 Views

French revolution brewing

18 hrs ago | 755 Views

FC Platinum plucks Chicken Inn

18 hrs ago | 199 Views

Greenfuel burn Bulawayo Chiefs

18 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zhakata arrested

19 hrs ago | 2222 Views

Muslim nations denounce Quran burning in Sweden

19 hrs ago | 299 Views

WATCH: Mambo Dhuterere's EDPfee song

19 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Chamisa says his party will cover all the 12 000 polling stations

19 hrs ago | 632 Views

Jonathan Moyo's brother stands as a Kasukuwere MP

19 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Energy Mutodi back in Zanu-PF fold

20 hrs ago | 1003 Views

CCC's Maboke goes solo for Masvingo urban parliamentary seat

20 hrs ago | 626 Views

Luveve road surfacing in Matshobane nearing completion

01 Jul 2023 at 10:46hrs | 397 Views

2 court applications to remove Saviour Kasukuwere from ballot

01 Jul 2023 at 09:28hrs | 1526 Views

Joshua Nkomo's undying legacy

01 Jul 2023 at 09:09hrs | 341 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days