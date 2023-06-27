Latest News Editor's Choice


Nakamba pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
ZIMBABWE international Marvelous Nakamba yesterday took time off his off-season schedule and paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa.  

Images of the midfielder handing the President a souvenir of his Luton Town replica jersey dominated the local social media platforms late yesterday.

Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Security in the Politburo Tendai Chirau confirmed the meeting when he took to Twitter and posted: "Marvelous Nakamba paid a courtesy call to His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"As a show of respect to the Head of State, young Nakamba presented a personalised memorabilia jersey to the President.

"To his credit Nakamba has been promoting brand Zimbabwe through his personal interactions. Especially the tourism sector. Continue raising the flag of our motherland high, our Marvelous!"

The midfielder, who is in the books of English Premiership side Aston Villa, returned home two weeks ago for the off-season break.

The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Luton Town helping them win promotion and play topflight football again for the first time in 30 years.

Nakamba is likely to stay at Luton Town next season as the club is currently in talks with Aston Villa over another loan move.

Luton Town are reluctant to spend big on their return to the topflight of English football and since they cannot afford Nakamba's wages, another temporary agreement appears the likely outcome.

Apart from excelling on the field of play, Nakamba has also been an excellent ambassador for the country, marketing Zimbabwe abroad as a tourism destination of choice.

The midfielder has invited his Aston Villa teammates to Zimbabwe and they have responded to the call to visit the majestic Victoria Falls. The team's captain John McGinn and his wife were in the resort town last week.

Nakamba also runs a charitable organization, Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) which has so far assisted many underprivileged children throughout the country to get education.

MNF was founded in 2019. The foundation has also hosted football tournaments, affording young and talented players to express themselves. Nakamba has also been appointed a member of the orphaned and vulnerable children sustainability and private sector engagement national advisory board championed by Bantwana Initiative.

He revealed he wanted to use the off-season break to champion his charity work back home and has received support all-round from his teammates and supporters at Luton Town.

Source - The Herald

