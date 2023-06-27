Law Society of Zimbabwe flags 31 unregistered lawyers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has named 31 unregistered lawyers and warned them against appearing in court, prisons and police stations purporting to be representing their clients.In a notice last week, LSZ said some of the listed lawyers had their practising certificates withdrawn for various offences, with two of them Ignatius Murambatsvina and James Magodora deregistered, while Muchineripi Nhire and Shepherd Makonyere had their firms placed under curatorship.Others are Asausi Bwanya, Benjamin Bangajena, Bertha Zakeyo, Blessing Makaripe, Blessing Mushohwe, Catherine Ndoro, Desire Zengeni, Doreen Vundhla, Farai Misihairambwi, Grace Sithole, Lewis Maunze, Lovemore Manyika, Luckson Masiyiwa, Meo Rubwe and Merekizadeck Masimba.Also named as unregistered are Mukudzei Moyo, Norbet Muhlolo, Nyasha Jonasi, Nyengeterai Chisenga, Owen Murozvi, Paidamoyo Mubvongi, Penlop Dube, Rangarirai Nyikadzino, Shepherd Bingura, Tafadzwa Dhlakama, Tinashe Mazanhi and Vision Moyo.In the notice, LSZ warned that the flagged lawyers had no right to appear before any court, police station and prison on behalf of clients.Those who acquired fake certificates after failing the Bachelor of Procedural Law at the University of Zimbabwe are expected to appear in court this week while one of them appeared in court on Friday.The executive secretary of the Council for Legal Education, Huggins Hardwork Duri, also appeared in court over criminal abuse of office and was granted US$500 bail by Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.