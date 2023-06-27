Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chevrons down but not out

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe cricket fans suffered a heartbreak after the national cricket team, the Chevrons, stumbled in their quest to qualify for the World Cup with a defeat to Sri Lanka at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo yesterday.

However, it's not over yet as there is a still one more berth they can claim with a win over Scotland at the same venue tomorrow.

Hordes of fans had crammed the arena hoping to see their team romping to victory and qualifying for the India finals this year, but left dejected after the Sri Lankan bowlers ripped through the Zimbabwe batting line-up to skittle them for just 165 runs in 32.2 overs.

They then cantered home in 33.1 overs with Pathum Nissanka on 101 not out while Kusal Mendis scored an unbeaten 25 runs from 42 deliveries.

The Asian side took the first ticket to the finals and will now wait to discover their opponents in the Sunday final for this tournament as well as who they tag along with to the global showcase.

Sri Lanka maintained their perfect record and now have eight points, while Zimbabwe have six with Scotland on four, two more than Netherlands.

Scotland can get to eight points if they win their match against Zimbabwe and Netherlands while the Dutch can only get to six.

Victory for Zimbabwe tomorrow will put contention to rest as they will join Sri Lanka but a defeat for the hosts gives the initiative to Scotland.

Sri Lanka have the best bowling attack in this tournament and yesterday they made light work of the Chevrons' batting department which had been flourishing prior.

The tournament's highest run scorer Sean Williams scored 56 runs from 57 balls but this time he couldn't carry the team alone as he became one of Maheesh Theekshana's four victims after he castled the left hander.

Theeshkana also bowled Ryan Burl for 16, trapped Luke Jongwe for 10 before he uprooted Blessing Muzarabani without scoring to wrap up the innings.

The platform was laid by Dilshan Madushanka who did the damage in his five over bowling spell where he sliced through Zimbabwe's top order removing Joylord Gumbie, who failed to get off the mark, Craig Ervine (14) and Wessley Madhevere with one run.

Zimbabwe's best partnership was the 68 run collaboration between Sikandar Raza, who scored 31 runs and Williams and once it was broken, hopes of getting to at least 200 diminished.

And once Williams followed Raza back to the hut, Zimbabwe's chances of putting up a formidable total also extinguished.

Zimbabwe captain Ervine admitted that the first three wickets undermined their chances in this game and they never recovered from the early blows.

"Those first three wickets put us on the back foot. I think that the partnership between Raza and Williams got us slowly back into the game, and then he (Theekshana) came on, unfortunately, we couldn't recover from that collapse in the middle order. Look, I don't think we need to prepare any differently from what we have been doing in this tournament (against Scotland). We have been playing some very good cricket. Sri Lanka were much better than us today," Ervine said.

Man of the match Theekshana was happy that the plans that they had in place worked well for them.

"We had made good plans. I just bowled wicket to wicket. Because we lost Lahiru, I knew I had to bowl in the power play. Madushanka got us three wickets and Sean was batting brilliantly but when I came on, I didn't allow them to settle down. I was able to execute my plans. Actually, this win boosts our confidence, we knew how good we are and our plan was to win all games," he said.

It was a tough day for the fans, who were in top form once again, and were forced to carry on singing and dancing well after the match had ended.

Source - newsday

Must Read

WATCH: Amos Chibay heckled over imposition of CCC candidates

10 mins ago | 41 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son foils Zanu-PF's plan to campaign using late father's name

2 hrs ago | 657 Views

Pregnant Zimbabwean nurse bled to death at UK home over 4 hours after she called for an ambulance

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Former Beitbridge border post official and clearing agent convicted for fraud and corruption

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Cecil John Rhodes' grave

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son blasts Ziyambi over nomination fees rant

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Bulawayo woman cheats death in batteries explosion

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Tsholotsho RDC upbeat after getting town status

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa barking up the wrong tree

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Land baron in court

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Men left out in health-conscious programmes'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe election stakeholders fret over biased media

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blocks Harare's US$ billing

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe flags 31 unregistered lawyers

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Developing countries can choose to be cheerleaders or active players amid geopolitical changes

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Executive presidency behind African development problems

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bulawayo voters sue Zec over late candidates?

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

BCC blasted over proposal to disband municipal police

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Armed robbers blow open bank safe

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Sandra Ndebele donates studio equipment

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Kasukuwere's headache

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Government says NO to payment of bills in forex

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures of enough resources for polls

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Vote Zanu-PF for accelerated development'

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Nakamba pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

ZEC faces lawsuit for accepting CCC nominations out of time

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Uncle Sam lacks moral authority to lecture on democracy

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Lawyer up for academic fraud

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

SMEs 4ED launched

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF to capitalise on CCC multiple candidates?

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr attends Mnangagwa rally

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chiwenga celebrates 67th birthday

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Vote Zanu-PF for improved livelihoods, says Kazembe

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Makoni voters urged to reward Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Let's vote to stay our own masters'

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Exodus continues as Zimbabwean economy lies in ruins ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa blames businesses for food shortages

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Foreigners 'invade' retail space reserved for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Dynamos in controversial win

13 hrs ago | 459 Views

Bosso beat CAPS United to maintain unbeaten run

15 hrs ago | 663 Views

Public wage bill balloons 3 times ahead of key Zimbabwe elections

16 hrs ago | 717 Views

Why Kasukuwere is giving Mnangagwa a torrid time

16 hrs ago | 3123 Views

Why Mnangagwa blocked Mthuli Ncube's export tax

16 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority bosses suspended after allowance probe

16 hrs ago | 764 Views

King MisuZulu in poisoning fears

16 hrs ago | 563 Views

Kings Pharmacy and His Grace Foundation unite to support underprivileged children at United Bulawayo Hospitals

16 hrs ago | 101 Views

Sri Lanka humble Zimbabwe to secure World Cup spot

16 hrs ago | 281 Views

'CCC candidate absconded community service'

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Putin and the Wagner mutiny

17 hrs ago | 312 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days