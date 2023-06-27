Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe election stakeholders fret over biased media

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ELECTION stakeholders have red-flagged biased media coverage against female politicians, saying journalists should promote fair coverage for both genders as the country edges closer to the August 23 general elections.

Speaking during a gender reporting workshop in Harare last week, Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) board member Farisai Chaniwa said full participation of women in politics could only be achieved when the media gave equal coverage to male and female participants.

"It is disheartening to witness challenges faced by women during electoral processes, including violence that hinders their full participation and representation," she said.

"The media plays a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and influencing societal norms. It is our responsibility as journalists to ensure that we report on these issues accurately, ethically and responsibly."

Speaking at the same event, Media Monitors Zimbabwe researcher Green Pascal Kunyeda said the media was promoting violence against women politicians through stereotypical representations and unprofessional coverage.

"Zimbabwean media have adopted a stereotyped approach in reporting women in elections. More pertinent when it comes to sensational descriptions of women political candidates.

"Findings from studies in the first quarter baseline on elections for 2023 indicate that there is targeted violence against women. We conducted an analysis of news articles on social media platforms involving women political players and 62% of comments analysed online were derogatory against women)," Kunyeda said.

Zimbabwe Media Commission representative Tariro Shoniwa said name-calling of women in politics through the media, especially social media, was very rife.

Women featured less in stories that referred to policies as well as less sexualised stories, Shoniwa said.

Zesn senior electoral education and capacity building officer Emma Chiseya said with the August 23 elections approaching, the media had a role of promoting peaceful campaigns.

"Violence against women in elections should not be treated as a personal issue, but rather as a societal problem that must be prevented," Chiseya said.

Source - newsday

Must Read

WATCH: Amos Chibay heckled over imposition of CCC candidates

10 mins ago | 37 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son foils Zanu-PF's plan to campaign using late father's name

2 hrs ago | 656 Views

Pregnant Zimbabwean nurse bled to death at UK home over 4 hours after she called for an ambulance

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Former Beitbridge border post official and clearing agent convicted for fraud and corruption

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Cecil John Rhodes' grave

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son blasts Ziyambi over nomination fees rant

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Bulawayo woman cheats death in batteries explosion

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Tsholotsho RDC upbeat after getting town status

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa barking up the wrong tree

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Land baron in court

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Men left out in health-conscious programmes'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blocks Harare's US$ billing

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Chevrons down but not out

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe flags 31 unregistered lawyers

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Developing countries can choose to be cheerleaders or active players amid geopolitical changes

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Executive presidency behind African development problems

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bulawayo voters sue Zec over late candidates?

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

BCC blasted over proposal to disband municipal police

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Armed robbers blow open bank safe

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Sandra Ndebele donates studio equipment

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Kasukuwere's headache

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Government says NO to payment of bills in forex

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures of enough resources for polls

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Vote Zanu-PF for accelerated development'

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Nakamba pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

ZEC faces lawsuit for accepting CCC nominations out of time

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Uncle Sam lacks moral authority to lecture on democracy

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Lawyer up for academic fraud

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

SMEs 4ED launched

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF to capitalise on CCC multiple candidates?

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr attends Mnangagwa rally

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chiwenga celebrates 67th birthday

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Vote Zanu-PF for improved livelihoods, says Kazembe

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Makoni voters urged to reward Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Let's vote to stay our own masters'

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Exodus continues as Zimbabwean economy lies in ruins ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa blames businesses for food shortages

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Foreigners 'invade' retail space reserved for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Dynamos in controversial win

13 hrs ago | 459 Views

Bosso beat CAPS United to maintain unbeaten run

15 hrs ago | 663 Views

Public wage bill balloons 3 times ahead of key Zimbabwe elections

16 hrs ago | 717 Views

Why Kasukuwere is giving Mnangagwa a torrid time

16 hrs ago | 3121 Views

Why Mnangagwa blocked Mthuli Ncube's export tax

16 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority bosses suspended after allowance probe

16 hrs ago | 763 Views

King MisuZulu in poisoning fears

16 hrs ago | 563 Views

Kings Pharmacy and His Grace Foundation unite to support underprivileged children at United Bulawayo Hospitals

16 hrs ago | 101 Views

Sri Lanka humble Zimbabwe to secure World Cup spot

16 hrs ago | 281 Views

'CCC candidate absconded community service'

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Putin and the Wagner mutiny

17 hrs ago | 312 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days