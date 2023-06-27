Bulawayo woman cheats death in batteries explosion

News / Local

A 38-YEAR-OLD woman from Bulawayo's Woodlands suburb escaped death by a whisker in an explosion of solar batteries at her home last Saturday.Council acting chief fire officer Lynos Phiri confirmed the accident yesterday, saying the explosion destroyed the house's solar system worth $20 000 000."On arrival, the brigade found the solar power installation severely damaged but the fire was out before the arrival of the brigade. The solar batteries exploded due to overcharging," Phiri said, adding that when the fire brigade arrived at the scene the family had doused the fire using a hosepipe.