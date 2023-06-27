Joshua Nkomo's son blasts Ziyambi over nomination fees rant

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE opposition Zapu party on Saturday blasted Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi's remarks that the electorate must not trust political parties that fail to pay nomination fees saying that they will steal once elected in government.The nomination fees were increased from US$1 000 to US$20 000 for presidential candidates while parliamentary aspirants forked out US$1 000.Zapu described Ziyambi as a political dimwit because of his remarks.Zapu leader Sibangilizwe Nkomo blasted Ziyambi while speaking at a star rally held at Stanley Square in Bulawayo that coincided with the celebration of the life of the late former Vice-President Joshua Nkomo who died on July 1, 1999.Nkomo said the opposition party was launching a campaign for its candidates following a successful nomination process."This is a huge amount. In that way, we failed to pay for the presidential candidate because we did not have enough money. Yes, the money was there, a certain amount."We sat down and decided that using the money to field a presidential candidate only without grassroot leaders would be improper. We took that money and fielded MPs and councillors," Nkomo said."This lazy man says those who did not get into the race have no money and if they get into power they will be a problem. The "thief" is insulting us, because he is constipated with our money and our gold. He is constipated with your money, your gold, your diamonds, and tells us that if we get into office we will be thieves. He will be shocked and we will get into office even if they do not want us to. I swear on my father who died in Parirenyatwa Hospital," Nkomo said.Zapu national chairperson Zobani Dlamini accused the Zanu-PF government of crafting the Patriot Bill to instil fear among the citizens.