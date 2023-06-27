Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Joshua Nkomo's son foils Zanu-PF's plan to campaign using late father's name

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZAPU president and late Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo's son Sibangalizwe has foiled Zanu-PF's plan to hold an all-night gala in commemoration of the late vice president at his rural Kezi home in Matebeleland South.

Nkomo died on July 1, 1999 at the age of 82 after a long battle with prostate cancer and was buried at the National Heroes Acre.

Addressing party supporters during the party ‘s star rally held at Stanley Square in Bulawayo Saturday, Sibangalizwe accused Zanu-PF of using his father's name to campaign for the ruling the party ahead of the August 23 elections.

"Zanu-PF wanted to hold a pungwe (all-night) gala at the late vice president Nkomo's homestead at St Joseph in Maphisa. I stopped that nonsense because in our culture holding such events during the night is tantamount to witchcraft.  In the past, we have also seen used condoms, empty containers of the illicit and lethal njengu scattered all over after such events," said the ZAPU president.

Sibangalizwe told the supporters that the party had agreed not to field a presidential candidate in order to channel more resources to the parliamentary candidates.

"As a party, we saw it unwise to pay US$20 000 for a single presidential candidate while our candidates could not afford US$1000 required for the aspiring MPs. So we paid that money for our MPs and we have fielded candidates in Matebeleland and Midlands provinces," he said.

The ZAPU president urged his supporters to use their discretions to vote for a presidential candidate who is not corrupt and violent.

"On MPs and councillors, please vote for our candidates but for the presidential candidate use your discretion to vote for a candidate who is not a thief and murderer. We also do not want our youths to be given drugs and engage in violence," pleaded Nkomo.

He also urged the party's polling agents to jealously guard the ballot boxes.

"You should the ballot boxes as if you are guarding a corpse. We appeal and request our agents to be bear with us because right now we do not have money to pay them but whenever the money is available we will pay them.  Right now what is important is our future," added Nkomo.

Scores of party supporters and candidates from across the country attended the rally.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

WATCH: Amos Chibay heckled over imposition of CCC candidates

11 mins ago | 45 Views

Pregnant Zimbabwean nurse bled to death at UK home over 4 hours after she called for an ambulance

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Former Beitbridge border post official and clearing agent convicted for fraud and corruption

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Cecil John Rhodes' grave

2 hrs ago | 559 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son blasts Ziyambi over nomination fees rant

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Bulawayo woman cheats death in batteries explosion

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Tsholotsho RDC upbeat after getting town status

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa barking up the wrong tree

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Land baron in court

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Men left out in health-conscious programmes'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe election stakeholders fret over biased media

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blocks Harare's US$ billing

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chevrons down but not out

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe flags 31 unregistered lawyers

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Developing countries can choose to be cheerleaders or active players amid geopolitical changes

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Executive presidency behind African development problems

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bulawayo voters sue Zec over late candidates?

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

BCC blasted over proposal to disband municipal police

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Armed robbers blow open bank safe

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Sandra Ndebele donates studio equipment

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Kasukuwere's headache

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Government says NO to payment of bills in forex

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures of enough resources for polls

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Vote Zanu-PF for accelerated development'

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Nakamba pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

ZEC faces lawsuit for accepting CCC nominations out of time

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Uncle Sam lacks moral authority to lecture on democracy

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Lawyer up for academic fraud

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

SMEs 4ED launched

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF to capitalise on CCC multiple candidates?

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr attends Mnangagwa rally

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chiwenga celebrates 67th birthday

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Vote Zanu-PF for improved livelihoods, says Kazembe

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Makoni voters urged to reward Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Let's vote to stay our own masters'

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Exodus continues as Zimbabwean economy lies in ruins ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa blames businesses for food shortages

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Foreigners 'invade' retail space reserved for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Dynamos in controversial win

13 hrs ago | 460 Views

Bosso beat CAPS United to maintain unbeaten run

15 hrs ago | 665 Views

Public wage bill balloons 3 times ahead of key Zimbabwe elections

16 hrs ago | 718 Views

Why Kasukuwere is giving Mnangagwa a torrid time

16 hrs ago | 3126 Views

Why Mnangagwa blocked Mthuli Ncube's export tax

16 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority bosses suspended after allowance probe

16 hrs ago | 764 Views

King MisuZulu in poisoning fears

16 hrs ago | 563 Views

Kings Pharmacy and His Grace Foundation unite to support underprivileged children at United Bulawayo Hospitals

16 hrs ago | 101 Views

Sri Lanka humble Zimbabwe to secure World Cup spot

16 hrs ago | 283 Views

'CCC candidate absconded community service'

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Putin and the Wagner mutiny

17 hrs ago | 312 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days