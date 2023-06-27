Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Fresh hurdle on Zimbabwe elections

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HIGH Court judge Fatima Chakapamambo Maxwell on Friday ruled that Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda be drawn into a case filed by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) on behalf of the Labour, Economists and African Democrats (Lead) political party, seeking to declare the government's efforts to modify the country's constitution through the use of a statutory instrument, unconstitutional.

This development comes after the government issued Statutory Instrument (SI) 114 of 2023 on the Statute Law Compilation and Revision (Correction of Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment No. 2. Act 2021) just before the Nomination Court convened on 21 June 2023, to correct and amend section 268 of the Zimbabwean constitution.

The amended section 268 of the constitution stipulated that each province or metropolitan province must have a council, and that 10 women must be elected to those positions under a proportional representation system, thus excluding men.

However, SI 114, which was effected this month, went on to allow both men and female candidates to be nominated for the political party lists of the 10 positions that were meant for women only.

In the court application, that amendment is now being challenged.

Section 268 has been in effect for two years, having been enacted in 2021. The lawyers for Lead, led by Paidamoyo Saurombe, are arguing that the correction by the government is unconstitutional because a law affecting an election cannot be promulgated once an election proclamation date has been announced. In this case, the election date was announced on 31 May 2023 and the amendment was done way after.

The opposition parties had earlier also pointed out that the Zanu-PF government enacted SI 114 of 2023 in order to benefit its candidates as the ruling party had ignored the constitutional amendment and utilised the zebra system to nominate male and female candidates for the 10 provincial or metropolitan council seats.

Following the publication of SI 114, Zec published a Press release on 21 June 2023 alerting political parties that they can proceed with nominating both female and male candidates for provincial or metropolitan council seats which they went on to do.

In an interview with The NewsHawks, Saurombe said Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi breached the constitution by using a statutory instrument to amend the constitution.

"The matter was postponed to next week Friday. The court ruled the matter was urgent, but ordered that the Speaker of Parliament be joined to the proceedings.  Further papers will be filed next week prior to the hearing."

"We will be filing our heads next week, but we have two main arguments  that we are making: 1. The minister has no power to make the amendments that he did using an S.I.   He  has to go back to Parliament. 2. Even if the minister could make those ammendments, they cannot affect the upcoming election."

"The constitutional provision being amended makes it very clear that the provision should be effected through an Act of Parliament, hence amended or not the provision cannot be effected for this upcoming election as it is not in any Act of Parliament as provided for in the constitution," he said.

Before the court case, top lawyers had posted on social media platform Twitter expressing concern over the issue.

Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) member who is also a lawyer, David Coltart, said SI 144 demonstrated "gross ineptitude by the Zanu-PF regime and was also "thoroughly illegal".
"One cannot just amend a constitutional provision, which has been in place for almost two years, on the day before nomination day, or at any time. It's utterly bizarre," he said.

Coltart noted that any nominations of male candidates which follow "this illegal SI" are equally illegal and of no force.

"The new constitutional provisions, sections 268 and 269, bad as they are, state all the candidates must be women. A mere SI can't change that," he said, bemoaning this constitutional violation.

"No doubt Zec will again ignore this brazen breach of the constitution. But how incompetent is it for someone to wake up on the eve of an election to ‘correct' an ‘error' in the constitution which was published almost two years ago? The bumbling is breathtaking."

Another CCC member and lawyer, Tendai Biti, said a constitution cannot be amended by a statutory instrument, even assuming that an error was made regarding the amendments made in the National Assembly.

He argued that the Senate debated and adopted that erroneous position, which the President signed into law.

"Under such circumstances, only a constitutional amendment can undo the original position. Besides, a law affecting an election cannot be made once an election proclamation has been made. This is therefore a scandalous mongrel's breakfast, but one which not many mongrels will touch," Biti said.

Source - thenewshawks

Must Read

Chaos in Bulawayo as Chamisa tries to calm angry party members

2 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zimbabwe prison sparks political storm over activism in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 621 Views

WATCH: Amos Chibay heckled over imposition of CCC candidates

4 hrs ago | 800 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son foils Zanu-PF's plan to campaign using late father's name

5 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Pregnant Zimbabwean nurse bled to death at UK home over 4 hours after she called for an ambulance

5 hrs ago | 918 Views

Former Beitbridge border post official and clearing agent convicted for fraud and corruption

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Cecil John Rhodes' grave

5 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son blasts Ziyambi over nomination fees rant

5 hrs ago | 404 Views

Bulawayo woman cheats death in batteries explosion

5 hrs ago | 561 Views

Tsholotsho RDC upbeat after getting town status

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mnangagwa barking up the wrong tree

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

Land baron in court

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

'Men left out in health-conscious programmes'

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe election stakeholders fret over biased media

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blocks Harare's US$ billing

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chevrons down but not out

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe flags 31 unregistered lawyers

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Developing countries can choose to be cheerleaders or active players amid geopolitical changes

5 hrs ago | 22 Views

Executive presidency behind African development problems

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Bulawayo voters sue Zec over late candidates?

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

BCC blasted over proposal to disband municipal police

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

Armed robbers blow open bank safe

5 hrs ago | 529 Views

Sandra Ndebele donates studio equipment

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Kasukuwere's headache

5 hrs ago | 600 Views

Government says NO to payment of bills in forex

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures of enough resources for polls

6 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Vote Zanu-PF for accelerated development'

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

Nakamba pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 734 Views

ZEC faces lawsuit for accepting CCC nominations out of time

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Uncle Sam lacks moral authority to lecture on democracy

6 hrs ago | 55 Views

Lawyer up for academic fraud

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

SMEs 4ED launched

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF to capitalise on CCC multiple candidates?

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr attends Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 303 Views

Chiwenga celebrates 67th birthday

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Vote Zanu-PF for improved livelihoods, says Kazembe

6 hrs ago | 42 Views

Makoni voters urged to reward Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Let's vote to stay our own masters'

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Exodus continues as Zimbabwean economy lies in ruins ahead of elections

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa blames businesses for food shortages

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Foreigners 'invade' retail space reserved for Zimbabweans

6 hrs ago | 172 Views

Dynamos in controversial win

16 hrs ago | 521 Views

Bosso beat CAPS United to maintain unbeaten run

19 hrs ago | 716 Views

Public wage bill balloons 3 times ahead of key Zimbabwe elections

19 hrs ago | 783 Views

Why Kasukuwere is giving Mnangagwa a torrid time

19 hrs ago | 3607 Views

Why Mnangagwa blocked Mthuli Ncube's export tax

19 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority bosses suspended after allowance probe

19 hrs ago | 853 Views

King MisuZulu in poisoning fears

19 hrs ago | 590 Views

Kings Pharmacy and His Grace Foundation unite to support underprivileged children at United Bulawayo Hospitals

19 hrs ago | 112 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days