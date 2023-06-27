UK based Zimbabwean refugee rescued by lawyer after deportation

News / Local

A Zimbabwean refugee who was unlawfully removed from Britain yesterday has been rescued by his lawyers in Kenya en route to Harare and is now on his way back to the UK.Lawyer Brighton Mutebuka said his law firm successfully petitioned the Home Office to return the man to the UK."He was unlawfully removed yesterday despite having an outstanding application for settlement. He had already been recognised as a refugee following a successful appeal."The client got as far as Kenya. He has just called me to tell me that the Home Office is now bringing him back!"