Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe finally gets international recognition

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Bill Flower realized 30 years ago that cricket wouldn't survive, let alone bloom, in Zimbabwe unless it reached out to the country's Black majority and found a place in their hearts.

Part of his plan finally came together two weeks ago when Takashinga Cricket Club, set in one of the country's oldest Black townships, hosted an international game for the first time.

The spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe, where players looked after the pitch and planted the grass themselves in its early days, finally became a fully fledged international venue when West Indies beat the United States in a Cricket World Cup qualifying game on June 18.
England's captain Ben Stokes reacts after hitting a six during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Nobody embraces an Ashes mission impossible like Ben Stokes. The England captain started the last day of the second test against Australia with his side four down and a distant 257 runs from victory at Lord's.
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates with teammate Alex Carey after the dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow, left, during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

England coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes believe Australia broke "the spirit" of the laws of cricket in the Jonny Bairstow dismissal at Lord's.

Zimbabwean batsman Sean Williams in action during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against the US at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, Monday June, 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Sri Lanka booked its place at this year's Cricket World Cup by claiming one of the two spots available at a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe on Sunday.
England's captain Ben Stokes, left, reacts after he is dismissed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Australia has outlasted another epic solo assault by England captain Ben Stokes to win the second Ashes test by 43 runs with a session to spare on a salty last day.

It was a landmark match in which Takashinga lived up to its name, which means "We persevered" in the local Shona language.

"It's absolutely fantastic and I know that my father would be very proud to witness it, and I'm certainly proud," said Bill Flower's son, Andy, the former Zimbabwe captain and Ashes-winning coach with England whose impressive resume includes once being a Takashinga player himself.

Zimbabwe will qualify for the World Cup in India later this year if it beats Scotland on Tuesday in the qualifying tournament it is hosting. That makes Takashinga's emergence as an international ground even more special, even if Zimbabwe, a regular participant at the World Cup, didn't play there during the qualifiers.

Bill Flower started in the early 1990s, digging deep into his own pockets to coach Black kids from Harare's Highfield township where Takashinga is. Then, there were hardly any cricket facilities in Highfield and families couldn't afford to send their children to Harare Sports Club to practice. Bill Flower used his reputation as a respected coach, and his own car, to take them to the prestigious club.

In Highfield, he discovered talents like Tatenda Taibu, who was nine when he joined Flower's coaching squad. Taibu went on to become a Zimbabwe test captain.

Bill Flower also found there was potential in Highfield beyond players. A small group had just started Takashinga Cricket Club and it was an obvious opportunity to build something bigger.

Andy Flower, then Zimbabwe's best player, took his father's lead in identifying Highfield as crucial for cricket in the southern African nation, which was under white minority rule until 1980 and struggled with racial tensions for years after. A big-name white player, he decided to join the relatively unknown Takashinga team.

"I knew how committed they were in building their club," Andy Flower said. "I thought it was helpful to have some of my experience, go there and work with them at training, during games, talk to them in the dressing room."

"I thought it was something that would help to accelerate their development. I thought the bonus would be the mixing of Black and white. That was a special time in my life."

Takashinga has produced more and more players, including five national team captains so far. Stephen Mangongo, one of the club's founding members, became Zimbabwe coach.

"Takashinga subconsciously spread self-belief among the generality of Blacks to take cricket seriously countrywide," said Mangongo.

But the transformation wouldn't be complete until cricket was played at the highest level in Highfield.

The fixture list didn't quite work out. It wasn't Zimbabwe, which has five players in the current team with Takashinga connections, that played on the ground's international debut. But West Indies was a good second-choice, a team that has won two World Cups and advanced Black cricket internationally more than any other.

"I'm so excited to finally watch them live. I hope to watch more big games here," said Sakina, an 8-year-old Black girl from Highfield who was at Takashinga for that landmark West Indies-U.S. game and rooting for West Indies, which won by 39 runs but later failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Sakina's school is a couple of streets from Takashinga and she plays cricket at an academy set up by Elton Chigumbura, one of the former Zimbabwe captains who played for Takashinga.

"My dad's passion is football, but I love cricket more," she added. "One day I want to play for Zimbabwe and play many games here at Takashinga."

While Sakina is a perfect example of Takashinga's ability to influence young lives, the club struck chords across all generations.

Now 50, Highfield resident Nathaniel Mavima knew nothing about cricket until the club started gaining recognition in the early 2000s.

"I've been a big fan for 20 years," Mavima said. "Over the years, this ground has become more of a community centre."

Hamilton Masakadza, another Takashinga success story who played for Zimbabwe for 18 years, said it was "bittersweet" that he missed his old ground's international debut because of his current work as Zimbabwe's director of cricket.

But he remembered the day it was officially opened in 2003 by West Indies great Brian Lara, whose team was on tour and using Takashinga as a practice venue. A plaque recognizing the moment one of the best players to pick up a cricket bat opened the ground still hangs in Takashinga's club house.

It took another two decades to host international cricket and Trevor Garwe was never going to miss the moment. A former Takashinga bowler who played one game for Zimbabwe in 2009, he was back at his old club working as a venue manager for the World Cup qualifying tournament.

He said that first game was for the kids of Highfield who still can't afford to watch the sport they love at other stadiums.

"Takashinga has brought it home," Garwe said.

Source - AP News

Must Read

'Urban rot' worries Chiwenga

26 mins ago | 76 Views

Zanu-PF sets 2023 campaign tone

27 mins ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF descends on Mbare

27 mins ago | 53 Views

CIO operative caged three years for extortion

27 mins ago | 50 Views

UK based Zimbabwean refugee rescued by lawyer after deportation

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

Masisi gets better value for Botswana diamonds from De Beers

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chaos in Bulawayo as Chamisa tries to calm angry party members

5 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Zimbabwe prison sparks political storm over activism in Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Fresh hurdle on Zimbabwe elections

6 hrs ago | 1237 Views

WATCH: Amos Chibay heckled over imposition of CCC candidates

7 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son foils Zanu-PF's plan to campaign using late father's name

8 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Pregnant Zimbabwean nurse bled to death at UK home over 4 hours after she called for an ambulance

9 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Former Beitbridge border post official and clearing agent convicted for fraud and corruption

9 hrs ago | 672 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Cecil John Rhodes' grave

9 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son blasts Ziyambi over nomination fees rant

9 hrs ago | 479 Views

Bulawayo woman cheats death in batteries explosion

9 hrs ago | 745 Views

Tsholotsho RDC upbeat after getting town status

9 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mnangagwa barking up the wrong tree

9 hrs ago | 620 Views

Land baron in court

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

'Men left out in health-conscious programmes'

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe election stakeholders fret over biased media

9 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blocks Harare's US$ billing

9 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chevrons down but not out

9 hrs ago | 295 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe flags 31 unregistered lawyers

9 hrs ago | 245 Views

Developing countries can choose to be cheerleaders or active players amid geopolitical changes

9 hrs ago | 29 Views

Executive presidency behind African development problems

9 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bulawayo voters sue Zec over late candidates?

9 hrs ago | 343 Views

BCC blasted over proposal to disband municipal police

9 hrs ago | 235 Views

Armed robbers blow open bank safe

9 hrs ago | 717 Views

Sandra Ndebele donates studio equipment

9 hrs ago | 215 Views

Kasukuwere's headache

9 hrs ago | 793 Views

Government says NO to payment of bills in forex

9 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures of enough resources for polls

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Vote Zanu-PF for accelerated development'

9 hrs ago | 44 Views

Nakamba pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 877 Views

ZEC faces lawsuit for accepting CCC nominations out of time

9 hrs ago | 142 Views

Uncle Sam lacks moral authority to lecture on democracy

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Lawyer up for academic fraud

9 hrs ago | 217 Views

SMEs 4ED launched

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF to capitalise on CCC multiple candidates?

9 hrs ago | 142 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr attends Mnangagwa rally

9 hrs ago | 427 Views

Chiwenga celebrates 67th birthday

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Vote Zanu-PF for improved livelihoods, says Kazembe

9 hrs ago | 53 Views

Makoni voters urged to reward Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Let's vote to stay our own masters'

9 hrs ago | 52 Views

Exodus continues as Zimbabwean economy lies in ruins ahead of elections

9 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa blames businesses for food shortages

9 hrs ago | 75 Views

Foreigners 'invade' retail space reserved for Zimbabweans

9 hrs ago | 240 Views

Dynamos in controversial win

19 hrs ago | 571 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days