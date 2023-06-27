Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CIO operative caged three years for extortion

by Staff reporter
28 mins ago | Views
A Central Intelligence Office (CIO) operative, Patrick Badza who extorted a Chinese business to give him US$9 900 in order to assist him process work permits for his 33 foreign employees was last Friday sentenced to an effective three years in jail.
Regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna initially sentenced him to four years and suspended one year on condition of good behaviour.

Handing down his ruling, Mr Nduna castigated Badza's behaviour which he said damaged the reputation of Government, adding that it was wrong of him to take advantage of his position to fill his personal pockets.

The complainant in the matter is Kyle Dongchuan Wang who is the managing director of Live Touch(Private) Limited based at Redcliff in Kwekwe.

The State, led by Mr Oscar Madhume proved that sometime in 2021, Live Touch started an expansion drive into the mining of limestone which is a major component in cement production and they required more technical experts to come from China.

Between March 2021 and mid-April 2021, Dongchuan Wang submitted Temporal Employment Permits (TEP) applications to the Immigration Department for 33 Chinese technical experts.

The applications were further submitted to the Committee on Foreign Recruitment to deliberate and process them.

The court heard that on April 21, 2021, the committee made a site tour at Live Touch mine and were shown how they operate by Junior Zigora, the operations officer.

After touring the plant, the Committee held a short meeting with Zigora and promised to review the TEP application process on May 19, 2021.

On May 14, 2021, Zigora received a call from Badza who stated that he was from the President's Office and wanted details of the person who was responsible for TEP applications at Live Touch.

Badza solicited for a reward to make favourable recommendations for the TEP applications and Zigora referred him to Dongchuan Wang.

Badza repeatedly demanded a bribe, prompting Dongchuan Wang to report the case to Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on May 17, 2021.

A trap authority was facilitated the following day by the investigating officers.

On May 18, 2021, Badza contacted Dongchuan Wang and they agreed to meet at a local hotel in Harare.

During the meeting, Badza solicited US$300 for each Chinese expert to make a total of US$9 900.

He stated that all the 33 TEP application forms were in his office waiting for his approval and recommendations to the Committee on Foreign Recruitment.

Dongchuan Wang promised to give Badza USD$3 500, as initial deposit and the balance was to be paid after the issuance of the TEP.

On the same day, at around 1pm, Badza was then handed US$3 500 at Sam Levy Village in Harare by Dongchuan Wang and six ZACC officials were observing the transaction from a distance.

After receiving the money and placing it in his front left side pocket, he was immediately arrested.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

'Urban rot' worries Chiwenga

26 mins ago | 76 Views

Zanu-PF sets 2023 campaign tone

27 mins ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF descends on Mbare

27 mins ago | 53 Views

Spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe finally gets international recognition

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

UK based Zimbabwean refugee rescued by lawyer after deportation

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

Masisi gets better value for Botswana diamonds from De Beers

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chaos in Bulawayo as Chamisa tries to calm angry party members

5 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Zimbabwe prison sparks political storm over activism in Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Fresh hurdle on Zimbabwe elections

6 hrs ago | 1237 Views

WATCH: Amos Chibay heckled over imposition of CCC candidates

7 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son foils Zanu-PF's plan to campaign using late father's name

8 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Pregnant Zimbabwean nurse bled to death at UK home over 4 hours after she called for an ambulance

9 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Former Beitbridge border post official and clearing agent convicted for fraud and corruption

9 hrs ago | 672 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Cecil John Rhodes' grave

9 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son blasts Ziyambi over nomination fees rant

9 hrs ago | 479 Views

Bulawayo woman cheats death in batteries explosion

9 hrs ago | 745 Views

Tsholotsho RDC upbeat after getting town status

9 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mnangagwa barking up the wrong tree

9 hrs ago | 620 Views

Land baron in court

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

'Men left out in health-conscious programmes'

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe election stakeholders fret over biased media

9 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blocks Harare's US$ billing

9 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chevrons down but not out

9 hrs ago | 295 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe flags 31 unregistered lawyers

9 hrs ago | 246 Views

Developing countries can choose to be cheerleaders or active players amid geopolitical changes

9 hrs ago | 29 Views

Executive presidency behind African development problems

9 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bulawayo voters sue Zec over late candidates?

9 hrs ago | 343 Views

BCC blasted over proposal to disband municipal police

9 hrs ago | 235 Views

Armed robbers blow open bank safe

9 hrs ago | 717 Views

Sandra Ndebele donates studio equipment

9 hrs ago | 215 Views

Kasukuwere's headache

9 hrs ago | 793 Views

Government says NO to payment of bills in forex

9 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures of enough resources for polls

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Vote Zanu-PF for accelerated development'

9 hrs ago | 44 Views

Nakamba pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 877 Views

ZEC faces lawsuit for accepting CCC nominations out of time

9 hrs ago | 142 Views

Uncle Sam lacks moral authority to lecture on democracy

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Lawyer up for academic fraud

9 hrs ago | 217 Views

SMEs 4ED launched

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF to capitalise on CCC multiple candidates?

9 hrs ago | 142 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr attends Mnangagwa rally

9 hrs ago | 427 Views

Chiwenga celebrates 67th birthday

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Vote Zanu-PF for improved livelihoods, says Kazembe

9 hrs ago | 53 Views

Makoni voters urged to reward Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Let's vote to stay our own masters'

9 hrs ago | 52 Views

Exodus continues as Zimbabwean economy lies in ruins ahead of elections

9 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa blames businesses for food shortages

9 hrs ago | 75 Views

Foreigners 'invade' retail space reserved for Zimbabweans

9 hrs ago | 240 Views

Dynamos in controversial win

19 hrs ago | 571 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days