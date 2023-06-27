Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF sets 2023 campaign tone

by Staff reporter
27 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha has explained a multi-pronged campaign strategy to be employed by the revolutionary party which will see the presidium and all other party office bearers joining and assisting the party Presidential Candidate, President Mnangagwa, in taking the party's election manifesto to all corners of the country.

Zimbabwe is set to hold harmonised elections on August 23 in which the ruling party is pollsters' favourites to win.

The strategy will see the President addressing Star-Rallies which will largely have a provincial thrust while other members of the presidium, that is Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Vice President Kembo Mohadi and National Chairman Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, will focus mainly on constituency specific rallies in a bid to make sure the party's message gets down to all corners of the country.

Bimha said this when he spoke to The Herald at the Mbare Netball Complex open space ahead of a rally to be addressed by VP Chiwenga.

Thousands of party supporters have thronged the venue ahead of VP Chiwenga's arrival and address. "After Chipinge, Manicaland Province two weeks ago, where His Excellency the President and First Secretary of the Party launched the campaign for the party, that then heralded the beginning of our campaign we are now rolling out to every corner of the country," said Bimha.

"Our campaign will comprise of a number of stages, we began with the launch itself, we will also have what we call Presidium rallies. Presidium rallies will be officiated by our two Vice Presidents, that is the Honourable Vice President Chiwenga, Vice President Mohadi as well as our National Chairman Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

"So, we will be having these Presidium rallies just before we hold a star rally for the President. So today marks the beginning of our presidium rallies with Honourable VP Chiwenga officiating today. "This rally mainly focuses on two constituencies, that is Mbare and Southerton and in the coming two days we will see Honourable Mohadi and the National Chair officiating such presidium rallies," he said.

Under the strategy, all other cadres, including politburo, provincial coordinating committees, district coordinating committees and others, will descend right up to village and street level as they partake in the party's drive for five million votes for President Mnangagwa.

In Mbare constituency, the revolutionary party is being represented by Martin Matinyanya while Maureen Nyemba is representing the party in Southerton Constituency.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

'Urban rot' worries Chiwenga

27 mins ago | 78 Views

Zanu-PF descends on Mbare

27 mins ago | 54 Views

CIO operative caged three years for extortion

28 mins ago | 52 Views

Spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe finally gets international recognition

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

UK based Zimbabwean refugee rescued by lawyer after deportation

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

Masisi gets better value for Botswana diamonds from De Beers

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chaos in Bulawayo as Chamisa tries to calm angry party members

5 hrs ago | 2123 Views

Zimbabwe prison sparks political storm over activism in Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Fresh hurdle on Zimbabwe elections

6 hrs ago | 1237 Views

WATCH: Amos Chibay heckled over imposition of CCC candidates

7 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son foils Zanu-PF's plan to campaign using late father's name

8 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Pregnant Zimbabwean nurse bled to death at UK home over 4 hours after she called for an ambulance

9 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Former Beitbridge border post official and clearing agent convicted for fraud and corruption

9 hrs ago | 672 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Cecil John Rhodes' grave

9 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son blasts Ziyambi over nomination fees rant

9 hrs ago | 479 Views

Bulawayo woman cheats death in batteries explosion

9 hrs ago | 745 Views

Tsholotsho RDC upbeat after getting town status

9 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mnangagwa barking up the wrong tree

9 hrs ago | 621 Views

Land baron in court

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

'Men left out in health-conscious programmes'

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe election stakeholders fret over biased media

9 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blocks Harare's US$ billing

9 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chevrons down but not out

9 hrs ago | 295 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe flags 31 unregistered lawyers

9 hrs ago | 246 Views

Developing countries can choose to be cheerleaders or active players amid geopolitical changes

9 hrs ago | 29 Views

Executive presidency behind African development problems

9 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bulawayo voters sue Zec over late candidates?

9 hrs ago | 343 Views

BCC blasted over proposal to disband municipal police

9 hrs ago | 235 Views

Armed robbers blow open bank safe

9 hrs ago | 717 Views

Sandra Ndebele donates studio equipment

9 hrs ago | 215 Views

Kasukuwere's headache

9 hrs ago | 793 Views

Government says NO to payment of bills in forex

9 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures of enough resources for polls

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Vote Zanu-PF for accelerated development'

9 hrs ago | 44 Views

Nakamba pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 877 Views

ZEC faces lawsuit for accepting CCC nominations out of time

9 hrs ago | 142 Views

Uncle Sam lacks moral authority to lecture on democracy

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Lawyer up for academic fraud

9 hrs ago | 217 Views

SMEs 4ED launched

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF to capitalise on CCC multiple candidates?

9 hrs ago | 142 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr attends Mnangagwa rally

9 hrs ago | 427 Views

Chiwenga celebrates 67th birthday

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Vote Zanu-PF for improved livelihoods, says Kazembe

9 hrs ago | 53 Views

Makoni voters urged to reward Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Let's vote to stay our own masters'

9 hrs ago | 52 Views

Exodus continues as Zimbabwean economy lies in ruins ahead of elections

9 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa blames businesses for food shortages

9 hrs ago | 75 Views

Foreigners 'invade' retail space reserved for Zimbabweans

9 hrs ago | 240 Views

Dynamos in controversial win

19 hrs ago | 571 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days