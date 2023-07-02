Zanu-PF's bid to lure rural voters intensifies

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zanu-PF government plans to construct new roads that lead to polling stations in rural areas which are traditionally its strongholds in what could be a gimmick to win votes for the governing party.The programme, dubbed "Blitz Maintenance of Access Roads to Polling Stations", is being spearheaded by Local Government and Public Works minister July Moyo.The development was revealed by Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa during her post-cabinet briefing on Thursday.She revealed that a total of 4 000 kilometres out of a targeted 6 145 kilometres have already been attended to through grading, gravelling and pothole patching in eight rural provinces, while 290 kilometres out of a target of 1 086 kilometres were cleared of vegetation to make them new roads.Said Mutsvangwa: "Cabinet considered the Report on the Blitz Maintenance of Access Roads to Polling Stations as presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable J.G. Moyo.""The nation is advised that the Government launched a blitz maintenance of access roads to polling stations throughout the country in order to allow every eligible voter to access the nearest polling station and exercise their right as enshrined in the Constitution.""A total of 4 000 kilometres out of a targeted 6 145 kilometres have been attended to through grading, gravelling and pothole patching in all the eight rural provinces, while 290 kilometres out of a target of 1 086 kilometres were verge-cleared."Mutsvangwa also revealed the government is clearing the drainage systems of bridges in rural areas to prevent flooding and ensure that voters are able to reach polling stations if it rains on polling day."A total of 18 kilometres out of a targeted 216 kilometres of drainage structures on bridges, pipe drifts and culverts were attended to and the works are still ongoing. Zimbabwe continues to beef up its preparedness for the 23rd August 2023 Harmonised Elections," she said.In the Zimbabwean experience, the respective strongholds of the leading parties, Zanu-PF and MDC (now MDC-Alliance) have broadly followed a rural-urban divide.Zanu-PF has traditionally won in rural areas mainly dominated by villagers, smallholder farmers and artisanal miners. Among the rural provinces, Mashonaland Central is the biggest stronghold of Zanu-PF because the main opposition parties have struggled to win seats since the formation of the MDC in 1999.Another stronghold for the ruling party is Masvingo province where the opposition has consistently polled poorly, with 2008 being an exception.Zanu-PF also dominates the vast rural province of Midlands, but it is far from enjoying an absolute stronghold as the opposition has bases of its own in urban and peri-urban areas amounting to six constituencies out of 27.The programme to rehabilitate roads is therefore meant to appease the ruling party's supporters and ensure it maintains dominance.However, the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa has been making inroads in the rural areas through a campaign dubbed Mugwazo whose effectiveness will be tested in the 23 August elections.