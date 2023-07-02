Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF wants Chamisa's candidates disqualified

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF wants the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to disqualify 15 parliamentary  candidates of the main opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) in Bulawayo, saying they filed their nomination papers after the 4pm deadline on 21 June 2023.

Zanu-PF treasurer-general and acting secretary for legal affairs Patrick Chinamasa says Zec violated the law by allowing the CCC candidates to file papers after the deadline and must disqualify them as they are ineligible to stand for election on 23 August.

Chinamasa further attacks the CCC, led by Nelson Chamisa, saying the party failed to meet the nomination deadline because it is "structureless, constitution less and banking account-less".

He claims Zec, which extended the nomination deadline, acted illegally by accepting opposition candidates' papers after the set cut-off point, hence the need to disqualify them.

The main opposition CCC says it is not aware of the application.

"I am not aware of the application. I have not seen it at all. The one we know is the one we made on people who impersonated our signatures. That is the only one we know. That one, I have not seen it at all," CCC senior elections officer Ian Makone said.

Critics say Chinamasa's demand is ironic, considering that Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and Zanu-PF-linked shadowy group, Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (Faz), has played a major role in destabilising the opposition in the just-ended nomination process.  

The shadowy group planted double and sometimes triple parallel candidates to those genuinely put forward by the Chamisa-led party, in a well-orchestrated ploy to split the opposition vote.

As previously reported by The NewsHawks, Faz's operations involved sponsoring the candidates to submit nomination papers to Zec without the approval of CCC and also forging the signatures and logo of the party.

Last week, the CCC filed a notice of appeal at the Electoral Court against the decision of the nomination court to accept parliamentary and local authority election candidates who were not on the party ticket.

The trend was rampant in Harare's peri-urban constituencies where Zanu-PF is anxious to outfox the opposition. Kudakwashe Chatambudza was the only candidate on the official CCC shortlist for Epworth South, but two names, Solomon Baramasimbe and Dydmus Bande, emerged on a Zec list, making a total of three CCC candidates vying for that constituency and the mess was engineered by Faz.

In Harare East, Allan "Rusty" Markham and Tendai Biti made it to the final CCC shortlist and Markham emerged as the preferred candidate. But shockingly, a strange individual, Malvin Razaru, appeared on the Zec list as a CCC candidate.

Joana Mamombe is the CCC candidate for Harare West, but Faz pushed through Farai Michael Padzarondora to appear alongside her as a CCC candidate.

In St Mary's (Chitungwiza), Freddy Michael Masarirevhu of the CCC was listed (he claims without his knowledge) as another candidate after the party's official candidate, Brighton Mazhindu.

Faz forged signatures as well as the party logo and proceeded to pay nomination fees for him.

Harare South, a peri-urban area where Zanu-PF is represented by Mnangagwa's relative Tongai Mnangagwa, ended up having three candidates for the CCC, George Magweta, Dorothy Musonza and Trouble Hasha, after Faz interference.

While Agency Gumbo is the official candidate for the CCC in Hatcliffe, Faz added one more, Lloyd Sande, in a bid to split the opposition and harvest votes for Zanu-PF.

Faz spread its operation to Hunyani constituency where Lovemore Chinoputsa, the official CCC candidate, appears on the Zec list with another individual, Terrence Khumbula, using the opposition party name.

In Harare's Hatfield, the CCC's Revai Nyamuronda again appeared on the Zec final list with another candidate, Admire Griza, slotted in by Faz to contest using the same party name. In Bulawayo, three constituencies have two CCC double candidates - Phelandaba Tshabalala, Entumbane Njube and Pumula. Still in Bulawayo, CCC candidates Donald Mabutho and Bekithemba Nyathi both filed papers to contest in ward 9.

In Masvingo Urban ward 4, Alec Tabe and Thokozile Muchuchuti both filed nomination papers on the CCC ticket.

Political analyst Vivid Gwede told The NewsHawks that Faz is likely to continue with its shadowy role of deploying opaque tactics  to push for Zanu-PF's victory - by hook or by crook - right up to election day.

Source - newshawks

Must Read

Mnangagwa accuses Indian business people of hoarding basic goods

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Opposition members condemn Ndlovu cockroach remarks

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

ZAPU tells polling agents to protect the votes

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Violent political candidates don't deserve votes, says Chief Mathema

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zanu-PF's bid to lure rural voters intensifies

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache worsens

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Bogus CCC candidates refuse to withdraw from race

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

'Urban rot' worries Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zanu-PF sets 2023 campaign tone

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF descends on Mbare

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

CIO operative caged three years for extortion

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe finally gets international recognition

5 hrs ago | 434 Views

UK based Zimbabwean refugee rescued by lawyer after deportation

5 hrs ago | 640 Views

Masisi gets better value for Botswana diamonds from De Beers

6 hrs ago | 405 Views

Chaos in Bulawayo as Chamisa tries to calm angry party members

8 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Zimbabwe prison sparks political storm over activism in Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Fresh hurdle on Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 1345 Views

WATCH: Amos Chibay heckled over imposition of CCC candidates

10 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son foils Zanu-PF's plan to campaign using late father's name

11 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Pregnant Zimbabwean nurse bled to death at UK home over 4 hours after she called for an ambulance

11 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Former Beitbridge border post official and clearing agent convicted for fraud and corruption

11 hrs ago | 699 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Cecil John Rhodes' grave

11 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son blasts Ziyambi over nomination fees rant

11 hrs ago | 496 Views

Bulawayo woman cheats death in batteries explosion

11 hrs ago | 794 Views

Tsholotsho RDC upbeat after getting town status

11 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mnangagwa barking up the wrong tree

11 hrs ago | 661 Views

Land baron in court

11 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe election stakeholders fret over biased media

11 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blocks Harare's US$ billing

11 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chevrons down but not out

11 hrs ago | 323 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe flags 31 unregistered lawyers

11 hrs ago | 257 Views

Bulawayo voters sue Zec over late candidates?

11 hrs ago | 382 Views

BCC blasted over proposal to disband municipal police

11 hrs ago | 247 Views

Armed robbers blow open bank safe

11 hrs ago | 767 Views

Sandra Ndebele donates studio equipment

11 hrs ago | 227 Views

Kasukuwere's headache

11 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Vote Zanu-PF for accelerated development'

12 hrs ago | 46 Views

Nakamba pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 940 Views

ZEC faces lawsuit for accepting CCC nominations out of time

12 hrs ago | 155 Views

Lawyer up for academic fraud

12 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF to capitalise on CCC multiple candidates?

12 hrs ago | 149 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr attends Mnangagwa rally

12 hrs ago | 461 Views

Exodus continues as Zimbabwean economy lies in ruins ahead of elections

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Foreigners 'invade' retail space reserved for Zimbabweans

12 hrs ago | 256 Views

Dynamos in controversial win

22 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bosso beat CAPS United to maintain unbeaten run

02 Jul 2023 at 17:55hrs | 779 Views

Public wage bill balloons 3 times ahead of key Zimbabwe elections

02 Jul 2023 at 17:30hrs | 838 Views

Why Kasukuwere is giving Mnangagwa a torrid time

02 Jul 2023 at 17:28hrs | 4135 Views

Why Mnangagwa blocked Mthuli Ncube's export tax

02 Jul 2023 at 17:27hrs | 1256 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days