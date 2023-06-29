BF excites Lloyd Chitembwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is not entirely lamenting the defeat to Highlanders when his side hosted the Bulawayo giants at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday but said the atmosphere was conducive for football.Despite putting up a good performance, Caps were not well-oiled to overcome Highlanders; allowing the "visitors" to come from behind to collect maximum points with a 2-1 victory.Chitembwe spoke glowingly of both sides and praised the fans that attended the match for presenting a carnival atmosphere that motivated the players to give an exhilarating display.Caps United have temporarily adopted Barbourfields as their home ground after the National Sports Stadium in Harare was shut down for renovations."It is very unusual, isn't it? It has never happened before but as football players and coaches these are the kind of experiences that we have to make sure we take and it's important; we are just there to do a duty and do a job. Barbourfields has always been a good place to be. I have always said to my players if ever you want to enjoy football you will enjoy it at Barbourfields. They told me that they enjoyed the atmosphere. Bulawayo people are completely different, they come and they attend matches with passion and everything. This is what football is about and the players enjoy these kinds of moments," he said.Fans managed to watch both the cricket match and the football contest.In cricket, Zimbabwe played Sri Lanka at Queens Sports Club and the match ended around 2pm which allowed football fans to then rush to Barbourfields."At Barbourfields, this is expected. We did expect this and I am extremely happy with the way the fans turned out for this match. It brings a lot of positives to the team and to the players. It is probably the reason why Highlanders players have benefitted more, playing in front of these kinds of crowds week in and week out; because it also has a certain requirement for you to go out there and perform in this kind of environment, it demands you to do more because the environment is very much demanding," Chitembwe added.He was pleased with the effort from both sets if players."I am extremely happy with how both sets of players applied themselves. It was expected. Whenever Highlanders and Caps play, the matches are always entertaining but it was disappointing for us to lose. It is pointless to have one good game in 52 matches. It would be like it is just a coincidence to have one good game in a season. I only wish most teams can play the way these two teams played today (Sunday). There are a lot of very good football things that came out of this game; if you look at the intensity, competitiveness and just the commitment to the game itself, it was just out of this world, It was a very good game and only if we could have these performances from players and teams week in and week out that is when we can safely say our football is back to where it belongs," the Caps United gaffer said.Highlanders scored through Lynoth Chikuhwa and Melikhaya Ncube to bounce back to position two on the standings as they brace for Triangle in their next outing.Joseph Tulani had put Caps United in the lead.