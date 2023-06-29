Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BF excites Lloyd Chitembwe

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is not entirely lamenting the defeat to Highlanders when his side hosted the Bulawayo giants at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday but said the atmosphere was conducive for football.

Despite putting up a good performance, Caps were not well-oiled to overcome Highlanders; allowing the "visitors" to come from behind to collect maximum points with a 2-1 victory.

Chitembwe spoke glowingly of both sides and praised the fans that attended the match for presenting a carnival atmosphere that motivated the players to give an exhilarating display.

Caps United have temporarily adopted Barbourfields as their home ground after the National Sports Stadium in Harare was shut down for renovations.

"It is very unusual, isn't it? It has never happened before but as football players and coaches these are the kind of experiences that we have to make sure we take and it's important; we are just there to do a duty and do a job. Barbourfields has always been a good place to be. I have always said to my players if ever you want to enjoy football you will enjoy it at Barbourfields. They told me that they enjoyed the atmosphere. Bulawayo people are completely different, they come and they attend matches with passion and everything. This is what football is about and the players enjoy these kinds of moments," he said.

Fans managed to watch both the cricket match and the football contest.

In cricket, Zimbabwe played Sri Lanka at Queens Sports Club and the match ended around 2pm which allowed football fans to then rush to Barbourfields.

"At Barbourfields, this is expected. We did expect this and I am extremely happy with the way the fans turned out for this match. It brings a lot of positives to the team and to the players. It is probably the reason why Highlanders players have benefitted more, playing in front of these kinds of crowds week in and week out; because it also has a certain requirement for you to go out there and perform in this kind of environment, it demands you to do more because the environment is very much demanding," Chitembwe added.

He was pleased with the effort from both sets if players.

"I am extremely happy with how both sets of players applied themselves. It was expected. Whenever Highlanders and Caps play, the matches are always entertaining but it was disappointing for us to lose. It is pointless to have one good game in 52 matches. It would be like it is just a coincidence to have one good game in a season. I only wish most teams can play the way these two teams played today (Sunday). There are a lot of very good football things that came out of this game; if you look at the intensity, competitiveness and just the commitment to the game itself, it was just out of this world, It was a very good game and only if we could have these performances from players and teams week in and week out that is when we can safely say our football is back to where it belongs," the Caps United gaffer said.

Highlanders scored through Lynoth Chikuhwa and Melikhaya Ncube to bounce back to position two on the standings as they brace for Triangle in their next outing.

Joseph Tulani had put Caps United in the lead.

Source - newsday

Must Read

A Celebration of Life, Rest in Power Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Sikhala's one year in prison

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Harvard accused of favouring mostly white students

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Bashed armed robbers choose to stay mum during court appearance

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

International cricket stars for Zim Afro T10

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

EU to deploy election observer team to Zimbabwe next week

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Sweet news for CCC: Bad news for residents, Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Zimbabwean national found with US$153 000 at King Mswati III International Airport

3 hrs ago | 673 Views

Zimbabwe targets wheat exports as output rises

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Masarirevhu digs in, orders CCC to retract forgery claims

4 hrs ago | 799 Views

Dreadlocked Zimbabweans brutally murdered in Benoni CBD

4 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Chamisa tells his supporters to pretend to be Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 902 Views

'Mwonzora's MDC facing imminent collapse'

4 hrs ago | 820 Views

Chiwenga repeats Mbare refurb pledge

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

2 in court over US$78 000 heist

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

The political leaders we want in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Swedish govt must prevent anti-Qur'an gatherings, apologise to Muslims

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mbalula remarks reflect how Zimbabweans are weighing on SA's public service delivery

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zanu-PF and its history of violence

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF unveils campaign strategy

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chiwenga rallies youths to defend Zimbabwe's revolution

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe registers 6,5% GDP growth

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

SA parly delegation in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Harare City Council barred from direct sales of land

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

ZEC candidate challenge date set

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Kaizer Chiefs confirm Chivaviro's deal

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mthuli Ncube gives CCC headaches in Cowdray Park

4 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zanu-PF steps up campaigns in Midlands

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

No more need for load shedding, says Zesa

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chiwenga addresses sold-out rally

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Make or break tie for the Chevrons

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

UK based company discovers substantial gold targets in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

EU does not have the prerogative to ensure Zimbabwe effects electoral reforms

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

'Kasukuwere arrest warrants are invalid'

14 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Mnangagwa accuses Indian business people of hoarding basic goods

19 hrs ago | 816 Views

Opposition members condemn Ndlovu cockroach remarks

19 hrs ago | 1358 Views

ZAPU tells polling agents to protect the votes

19 hrs ago | 336 Views

Violent political candidates don't deserve votes, says Chief Mathema

19 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zanu-PF wants Chamisa's candidates disqualified

19 hrs ago | 718 Views

Zanu-PF's bid to lure rural voters intensifies

19 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache worsens

19 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Bogus CCC candidates refuse to withdraw from race

19 hrs ago | 819 Views

'Urban rot' worries Chiwenga

20 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zanu-PF sets 2023 campaign tone

20 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zanu-PF descends on Mbare

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

CIO operative caged three years for extortion

20 hrs ago | 348 Views

Spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe finally gets international recognition

22 hrs ago | 562 Views

UK based Zimbabwean refugee rescued by lawyer after deportation

22 hrs ago | 913 Views

Masisi gets better value for Botswana diamonds from De Beers

22 hrs ago | 548 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days