Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiwenga repeats Mbare refurb pledge

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga yesterday repeated his 2018 promise to pull down and replace Mbare's dilapidated residential flats with modern structures, claiming government's previous attempts were frustrated by the opposition-led Harare City Council.

Addressing a campaign rally in the city's oldest and populous high-density suburb, Chiwenga said soon after the elections, the Zanu-PF government would enact laws to bar opposition party-led councils from interfering with developmental programmes.

"I came here in 2018 and talked about Matapi and Shawasha flats saying that places like these together with Sakubva (Mutare), Mkoba (Gweru) and Makokoba (Bulawayo), need to be fixed.

"Plans came in for construction and Citizens Coalition of Change (CCC) denied the offer saying that ‘if you build those structures, you will take away our votes'.

"It is now a thing of the past. We gave them latitude, and we will evoke the law that when we want to construct better housing for our people, we will do it whether the council likes it or not," he said.

Chiwenga called on Zanu-PF supporters to ensure that the party wins in urban areas.

"There are no questions about it. Laws are made by human beings and it is the human beings who revoke laws which are not amenable to our people. I urge you to vote for councils that belong to Zanu-PF and we shall make Zimbabwe great," he said.

"I have come here with Local Government minister (July Moyo) so that we can uplift Mbare Musika to make it a world-class market like what other countries are doing, together with Mupedzanhamo Market."

He said councils led by opposition parties were failing the people.

"You have been voting councils from MDC and CCC. There hasn't been any development which has been taking place. They have destroyed urban areas. There is litter everywhere to an extent that if you need fresh air these days, you will go to the rural areas," Chiwenga said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa toured the dilapidated flats in the suburb in the run-up to the 2018 polls and promised to have them renovated, but has not done so to date.

In 2011, a Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-funded project to rehabilitate the Matapi Flats in Mbare failed to take off after the Zanu-PF-linked Chipangano terror group blocked the programme.

The flats were built during the colonial era to accommodate male workers and have now become home to thousands of families who use communal toilets and water points.

Source - newsday

Must Read

A Celebration of Life, Rest in Power Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Sikhala's one year in prison

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Harvard accused of favouring mostly white students

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Bashed armed robbers choose to stay mum during court appearance

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

International cricket stars for Zim Afro T10

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

EU to deploy election observer team to Zimbabwe next week

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Sweet news for CCC: Bad news for residents, Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Zimbabwean national found with US$153 000 at King Mswati III International Airport

3 hrs ago | 673 Views

Zimbabwe targets wheat exports as output rises

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Masarirevhu digs in, orders CCC to retract forgery claims

4 hrs ago | 799 Views

Dreadlocked Zimbabweans brutally murdered in Benoni CBD

4 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Chamisa tells his supporters to pretend to be Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 902 Views

'Mwonzora's MDC facing imminent collapse'

4 hrs ago | 820 Views

2 in court over US$78 000 heist

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

BF excites Lloyd Chitembwe

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

The political leaders we want in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Swedish govt must prevent anti-Qur'an gatherings, apologise to Muslims

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mbalula remarks reflect how Zimbabweans are weighing on SA's public service delivery

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zanu-PF and its history of violence

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF unveils campaign strategy

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chiwenga rallies youths to defend Zimbabwe's revolution

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe registers 6,5% GDP growth

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

SA parly delegation in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Harare City Council barred from direct sales of land

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

ZEC candidate challenge date set

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Kaizer Chiefs confirm Chivaviro's deal

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mthuli Ncube gives CCC headaches in Cowdray Park

4 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zanu-PF steps up campaigns in Midlands

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

No more need for load shedding, says Zesa

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chiwenga addresses sold-out rally

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Make or break tie for the Chevrons

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

UK based company discovers substantial gold targets in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

EU does not have the prerogative to ensure Zimbabwe effects electoral reforms

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

'Kasukuwere arrest warrants are invalid'

14 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Mnangagwa accuses Indian business people of hoarding basic goods

19 hrs ago | 816 Views

Opposition members condemn Ndlovu cockroach remarks

19 hrs ago | 1358 Views

ZAPU tells polling agents to protect the votes

19 hrs ago | 336 Views

Violent political candidates don't deserve votes, says Chief Mathema

19 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zanu-PF wants Chamisa's candidates disqualified

19 hrs ago | 718 Views

Zanu-PF's bid to lure rural voters intensifies

19 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache worsens

19 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Bogus CCC candidates refuse to withdraw from race

19 hrs ago | 819 Views

'Urban rot' worries Chiwenga

20 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zanu-PF sets 2023 campaign tone

20 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zanu-PF descends on Mbare

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

CIO operative caged three years for extortion

20 hrs ago | 348 Views

Spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe finally gets international recognition

22 hrs ago | 562 Views

UK based Zimbabwean refugee rescued by lawyer after deportation

22 hrs ago | 913 Views

Masisi gets better value for Botswana diamonds from De Beers

22 hrs ago | 548 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days