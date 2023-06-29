Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa tells his supporters to pretend to be Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has advised his supporters to attend Zanu-PF campaign rallies for their safety, but vote it out in the ballot box on August 23.

This comes amid reports of rising political tension mostly in the rural areas, where members of a shadowy Zanu-PF affiliate, Forever Associates Zimbabwe, are said to be conducting door-to-door campaigns warning villagers against voting for opposition candidates.

Addressing hundreds of party supporters and aspiring councillors at an opposition member's homestead in Mahusekwa, Marondera West constituency on Saturday, Chamisa bemoaned the continued victimisation of his supporters.

"Let's go and vote, but in the meantime, apply the mango strategy - yellow inside and green outside. When they chant Zanu-PF slogans, join them. We don't want you to get killed for politics. But when you go to vote, you just know whom you will vote for," he said.

"I acknowledge the presence of traditional leaders here. I have received information that some were being victimised. If one has support, he can't victimise people. When you see a man carrying a stick to bed, it means there is no longer love at all.

"Zanu-PF knows it does not have support at all. When we get into power, we will not change the traditional leadership. When we get into power, we will not seek the support of the traditional leadership. We will make them stay out of politics for them to perform their mandate of being the custodians of our culture," he said.

Chamisa accused the ruling party of paying some of its members to contest the upcoming polls as CCC candidates to confuse the electorate and divide the opposition vote.

"I see the police have tightened security in this locality, but it does not surprise me. I know it.  Panofamba mhondoro, mashizha anodonha. Where a giant walks, leaves scatter.

"They (Zanu-PF) are panicking. Change is nigh but you need to be strong. Some of us are now getting paid because they know that they will not win in a fair competition.

"That is why they fielded double candidates in some constituencies for our party. But it will not destroy us. Our faith is in Jesus.

"We are launching our campaign programme in Mashonaland Central in Bindura. We believe in Jesus. I see Mnangagwa wants to rule by hook or crook, but we will not let him prevail.

"They took the party headquarters through unorthodox means. He recalled our MPs from Parliament, but we launched a new thing and we are back in Parliament. Do not focus on Mnangagwa's rigging. We are sorting it," he said.

Source - newsday

