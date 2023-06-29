Latest News Editor's Choice


Dreadlocked Zimbabweans brutally murdered in Benoni CBD

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Residents and business owners in the Benoni CBD are reeling from shock following the gruesome murder of two best friends on June 15.

The deaths of Obey Mavhengere (37) and Voight Mapfumo (26), a dreadlock hairstylist known as 'RasVee' who both hailed from Zimbabwe, have sent shock waves across the town.

According to sources who spoke to the Benoni City Times anonymously, the two friends were allegedly attacked with an axe at their hair salon, on the corner of Horsfall Street and Prince's Avenue, at around 18:50.

Ekurhuleni district communication officer Captain Nelda Sekgobela said when police officers arrived on the scene they found Mavhengere laying on the ground in a pool of blood. He was declared dead on the scene.

"Mapfumo was rushed to hospital by an ambulance but pronounced dead on arrival," Sekgobela said.

The police could not confirm what weapon their killer used.

"We cannot confirm that because there were no witnesses. Investigations are ongoing. The police have arrested no one yet," said Sekgobela.

Mavhengere's distraught cousin, Thabang Ndlovu, said his mother and other family members are battling to come to terms with his death.

"The past few days have been hard, especially on his mother. They were very close. She loved him dearly. He was her youngest child."

Ndlovu said the two best friends were always together; they were inseparable.

"Seeing my cousin in that state broke my heart. He had a wound on one of his ears which looked like a bullet wound, and his throat was slit.

Describing his cousin, Ndlovu said Mavhengere was a people person who loved making jokes.

Residents and business owners in the Benoni CBD gathered in numbers along Bedford Avenue on June 22 to celebrate the life of Voight Mapfumo.

They buried him on June 24 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe,

On June 23, an emotional memorial service for Mapfumo, attended by residents and business owners, was held along Bedford Avenue.

In celebrating his life, his friends and fellow Zimbabweans carried his coffin down the street while chanting.

Police are appealing to the public to assist them with information that could lead to the arrest of the killers.

Source - BenoniCityTimes

