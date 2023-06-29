Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe targets wheat exports as output rises

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is considering exporting surplus wheat to Mozambique from this year's anticipated harvest of 420 000 tonnes, well above the country's requirements of 360 000 tonnes a year.

Last year, a record harvest of over 375 000 tonnes was achieved after planting wheat on 80 000 hectares, and that created homegrown carryover stocks.

But after scaling up the hectarage to 86 000 this year due to various progressive interventions by the Government led by President Mnangagwa, there are hopes of an even higher output in the region of 420 000 tonnes this year.

Speaking during a wheat field day at Mema Estates in Banket, Mashonaland West recently, Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr John Basera said farmers should take advantage of massive markets that are in Mozambique to increase output.

Conflicts in Eastern Europe have taught Africa to look more inward, since Russia and Ukraine control 30 percent of global wheat supply, but the product cannot move seamlessly from those countries due the disturbances.

"This time we want to export wheat for the first time. Just because we did it last year, we have to do it again this year," said Dr Basera.

"Recently, a delegation from Mozambique visited Mashonaland West so that they can appreciate how we grow wheat. There is a big market in Mozambique so we need to aim for that. We need to produce our own food as Africa."

Dr Basera said for the country to stand a good chance to attain Vision 2030, that of an upper middle income society, there was a need to crowd in participation of the private sector.

This year, the private sector funded 23 000 hectares out of the targeted 25 000 hectares, which is encouraging.

Mashonaland West was praised for doing well in wheat farming, adding that the province planted wheat on 27 000 hectares out of the 86 000 hectares national hectarage for this year.

"Mash West is indeed emerging as the bread basket of the country, and of course, Zimbabwe is emerging as the breadbasket of the region," he said.

Minister of State Provincial for Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, applauded the work done by farmers in her province.

She added that joint ventures were important for farmers since they help increase output for the benefit of the country.

"Farmers should get inputs on time so that they grow the crop on time. Joint venture arrangements are good among farmers because they promote production and use of land. Here in Mashonaland we are food secure, no hunger," she said.

Government is prepared for wheat growing this cropping season and is working closely with important stakeholders such as ZESA and ZINWA to ensure uninterrupted power supply and adequate water to support irrigation.

The average wheat yield is 5 tonnes per hectare, if the country was to obtain the envisaged 420 000 tonnes from the 86 000 hectares on which the crop has been planted.

Wheat farmers present at the field day said they are anticipating a bumper harvest following a good rainfall season.

A farmer at Mema Farm, Mr Cleopas Mhakayakora, said: "So far we are in wheat production after harvesting soya bean. Some of the fertilisers do not respond well to the type of our soils so this year we made an arrangement with experts to prepare fertilisers that suit our soils.

"Our crop has changed and we are hoping that this year we can produce between 6 tonnes to 7 tonnes per hectare," he said.

Another farmer, Mrs Rudo Makoni of Makonde, said veld fires and quelea birds were the only threats in wheat production, adding that if controlling measures are implemented and strengthened, a bumper harvest is likely to be achieved.

"We are happy that so far, there no serious power cuts and we appeal to authorities to implement measures that will control veld fires and quelea birds because these are the only menaces we are afraid of," she said.

Government has been targeting increases in wheat production to meet the national requirement in line with the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy, the Agriculture Recovery Plan and the National Development Strategy 1 for the attainment of a prosperous and empowered upper middle income society by 2030.

While maize and traditional grains are largely dry land crops in Zimbabwe, and so decent reserves and carryover stocks have to be part of the planning so the country can cope with a drought, wheat is almost entirely an irrigated crop.

This means that output can be precisely calculated long before the first seed is planted. So long as dams and acquifers have enough water, farmers can grow the crop with yields again fairly precisely calculated. This means carryover stocks need largely to be at the useful level, a couple of months or so, and that means wheat might well be the first grain crop to resume exports.

Zimbabwean farmers are given guaranteed markets and preset prices, but generally are paid at least global wheat prices and usually a bit more to cover their irrigation costs, with East European farmers getting enough free water from snow and rain not to need pumps. But the very short distances from a Zimbabwean farm to a Zimababwean miller means there is some slack in the transport costs to cope with this without undesirable subsidies to either producers or consumers.

This though means that export markets have to be about the same distance away, hence the targeting of Mozambique where the main centres of demand are very close to Zimbabwean farmers so the same sort of slack in transport costs makes the landed price in say Beira very competitive, along with the guaranteed supply.



Source - The Herald

Must Read

A Celebration of Life, Rest in Power Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Sikhala's one year in prison

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

Harvard accused of favouring mostly white students

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Bashed armed robbers choose to stay mum during court appearance

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

International cricket stars for Zim Afro T10

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

EU to deploy election observer team to Zimbabwe next week

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Sweet news for CCC: Bad news for residents, Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Zimbabwean national found with US$153 000 at King Mswati III International Airport

3 hrs ago | 677 Views

Masarirevhu digs in, orders CCC to retract forgery claims

4 hrs ago | 799 Views

Dreadlocked Zimbabweans brutally murdered in Benoni CBD

4 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Chamisa tells his supporters to pretend to be Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 904 Views

'Mwonzora's MDC facing imminent collapse'

4 hrs ago | 824 Views

Chiwenga repeats Mbare refurb pledge

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

2 in court over US$78 000 heist

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

BF excites Lloyd Chitembwe

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

The political leaders we want in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Swedish govt must prevent anti-Qur'an gatherings, apologise to Muslims

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mbalula remarks reflect how Zimbabweans are weighing on SA's public service delivery

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF and its history of violence

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF unveils campaign strategy

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chiwenga rallies youths to defend Zimbabwe's revolution

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe registers 6,5% GDP growth

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

SA parly delegation in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Harare City Council barred from direct sales of land

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

ZEC candidate challenge date set

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Kaizer Chiefs confirm Chivaviro's deal

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mthuli Ncube gives CCC headaches in Cowdray Park

4 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zanu-PF steps up campaigns in Midlands

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

No more need for load shedding, says Zesa

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chiwenga addresses sold-out rally

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Make or break tie for the Chevrons

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

UK based company discovers substantial gold targets in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

EU does not have the prerogative to ensure Zimbabwe effects electoral reforms

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

'Kasukuwere arrest warrants are invalid'

14 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Mnangagwa accuses Indian business people of hoarding basic goods

19 hrs ago | 816 Views

Opposition members condemn Ndlovu cockroach remarks

19 hrs ago | 1358 Views

ZAPU tells polling agents to protect the votes

19 hrs ago | 336 Views

Violent political candidates don't deserve votes, says Chief Mathema

19 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zanu-PF wants Chamisa's candidates disqualified

19 hrs ago | 718 Views

Zanu-PF's bid to lure rural voters intensifies

19 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache worsens

19 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Bogus CCC candidates refuse to withdraw from race

19 hrs ago | 820 Views

'Urban rot' worries Chiwenga

20 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zanu-PF sets 2023 campaign tone

20 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zanu-PF descends on Mbare

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

CIO operative caged three years for extortion

20 hrs ago | 348 Views

Spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe finally gets international recognition

22 hrs ago | 562 Views

UK based Zimbabwean refugee rescued by lawyer after deportation

22 hrs ago | 913 Views

Masisi gets better value for Botswana diamonds from De Beers

22 hrs ago | 548 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days