Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Biti delaying defamation trial'

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change vice-president Tendai Biti has been accused of delaying his defamation trial by seeking postponement of the matter on various occasions.

Biti is being sued for US$1 million for defaming local businessman Kenneth Raydon Sharpe and his subordinate Tatiana Aleshina.

Appearing before High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi for trial yesterday, Biti's lawyer Lovemore Madhuku asked for a postponement saying they were still waiting for a determination of their appeal at the High Court for an application for leave to appeal at the Supreme Court.

The development comes after Biti's leave to appeal at the Supreme Court was dismissed by the bench because the application was improperly before the court.

The High Court had ordered that the trial proceed after Biti objected to the lawsuit, but lost it by a default judgment.

However, the applicant's defence counsel advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba opposed the application.

He told Justice Chitapi that the court was being held to ransom by Biti, who has been asking for several postponements.

Magwaliba said rules of the court were not supposed to be taken advantage of and used to frustrate the other part.

"It is clear the application constitutes to obstruct the proceedings. It is filed for the purpose of obtaining postponement, and this application is for defeating the commencement of the trial," he said.

"They knew the proceedings at Supreme Court were dismissed and they did nothing, they just want to defeat the commencement of these proceedings.

"I submit my Lord that the defendant cannot escape the costs and that justice is being held at ransom by the defendant."

Madhuku, however, said the appeal could succeed and that would mean there would be no trial.

Justice Chitapi, however, reserved his judgment.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zanu-PF unleashes violence on ex-Mines minister Chidhakwa's supporters

21 mins ago | 80 Views

Zanu-PF frog-marches vendors to Chiwenga rally

22 mins ago | 59 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring citizens' concerns,' says NGOs

22 mins ago | 32 Views

Kasukuwere dangles title deeds

22 mins ago | 126 Views

Headmaster in trouble over Zanu-PF candidature

23 mins ago | 90 Views

9 die in horror crash

23 mins ago | 50 Views

Bosso shift focus to Triangle

23 mins ago | 16 Views

Mr President, you failed to uphold the Constitution

24 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa pretends to preach peace while unleashing his thugs to terrorise villagers

24 mins ago | 14 Views

Another empty political statement from Chiwenga

55 mins ago | 190 Views

Zimdollar demand soars

56 mins ago | 161 Views

ZEC opposes CCC court challenge

56 mins ago | 196 Views

Zimdollar remains the sole legal tender

57 mins ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals get air ambulance training

57 mins ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa dangles mining titles to Chiefs and war veterans

58 mins ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe must bolt the doors to biased observers

58 mins ago | 37 Views

7 armed robbers wanted for high profile cases

59 mins ago | 105 Views

Harare City Council backs down on US dollar billing

59 mins ago | 44 Views

Hungry thief steals maize

12 hrs ago | 438 Views

Hubby bashes wife at Church shrine

12 hrs ago | 872 Views

Kasukuwere: Popular delusions or realpolitik?

12 hrs ago | 933 Views

Billiat left out of Chiefs pre-season squad

14 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Chamisa's Mamombe and Chimbiri acquitted

15 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Zimbabwe out of Cricket World Cup

15 hrs ago | 570 Views

CCC are participating in these elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy out of greed. Will penny finally drop on 24 August!

16 hrs ago | 837 Views

Jah Prayzah's Germany show cancelled

16 hrs ago | 439 Views

Car dealer imports vehicle using forged papers

16 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mnangagwa pretends to preach peace while unleashing his thugs to terrorise villagers without being arrested

16 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Mudzimba as Zimbabwe's ambassador to Belarus

16 hrs ago | 584 Views

Elections won't change anything as long as Zimbabweans don’t hold leaders accountable

16 hrs ago | 142 Views

Statement on Mangaliso Ndlovu's insensitive and violence-laden utterances

16 hrs ago | 558 Views

ANC backs Motsoaledi on Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

17 hrs ago | 1130 Views

'Court challenge against most likely intended to eliminate serious competition'

17 hrs ago | 625 Views

Gospel singer Diva Mafunga dies

18 hrs ago | 2978 Views

'Stop abusing Joshua Nkomo's name'

18 hrs ago | 465 Views

Residents warn BCC against subcontracting services

18 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chapman's anti-climax and false presidential poll start

18 hrs ago | 522 Views

Youth vote litmus test for Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 380 Views

Richard Branson in Zambezi conservation walk

18 hrs ago | 480 Views

9 die, 12 injured in road accidents

18 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mohadi to address campaign rally in Chegutu

18 hrs ago | 153 Views

3 dead, 4 injured in horror crash

18 hrs ago | 307 Views

Sean Williams gives Zimbabwe advantage in crucial World Cup qualifier

19 hrs ago | 170 Views

What Happened with Debris from Chinese Rocket Booster Falling Back to Earth?

20 hrs ago | 284 Views

A Celebration of Life, Rest in Power Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa

23 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Sikhala's one year in prison

23 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Harvard accused of favouring mostly white students

23 hrs ago | 630 Views

Bashed armed robbers choose to stay mum during court appearance

23 hrs ago | 1120 Views

International cricket stars for Zim Afro T10

24 hrs ago | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days