Bosso shift focus to Triangle

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Baltemar Brito says the victory against Caps United at Barbourfields Stadium at the weekend counts for nothing if they don't follow it up with another win over Triangle at the same venue on Sunday.The Bulawayo giants return to base and will be home this time around to face Triangle who also picked up maximum points at the weekend, beating Cranborne Bullets 2-1 at Gibbo.Highlanders, on 25 points in 13 matches, are chasing log leaders Ngezi Platinum who also triumphed over Hwange at home on Saturday.The Takesure Chiragwi-coached Ngezi are away to Sheasham at Bata Stadium in their next game.Brito said he would allow his players to celebrate the Caps victory but yesterday was back to serious business in preparation for Triangle."And winning a game away, but at home, against a team which is one of the championship contenders is of course more than three points. We can say it is four points but we are now in position two and need to focus on our next game against Triangle. We can enjoy today, the three points are okay but if we don't win against Triangle this victory means nothing. We will give the players the time to enjoy this victory but on Tuesday, it's back to business," Brito said.FC Platinum, Manica Diamonds, Dynamos and Chicken Inn are also chasing with the GameCocks in position six with 21 points, only five points away from Ngezi Platinum.Before the Caps victory, Brito spoke of the competition in the local league."The log standings show that Zimbabwe is a very competitive league or championship. Sometimes I share my opinions with my people in Portugal. When we are in Europe we look at Zimbabwe as having not so many players there and we think that there is no competitive league here, but that is not true. There is so much competition in this league and I tell the people and the log table shows that between the first and the seventh team on the table there is a difference of three or four points and the champions in the last four seasons already have four defeats in 12 games. This shows that the league is competitive. Of course, the people who are running football are making efforts to improve and we need to organize it and one of the things that will improve the game in Zimbabwe are the conditions of the fields of play and the standard kind of football for every game," Brito said.