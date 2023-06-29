Latest News Editor's Choice


9 die in horror crash

by Staff reporter
Nine people died, while 12 others were injured in a head-on collision involving a Nissan Caravan and Honda Hit vehicle that occurred along the Harare-Chirundu Highway on Monday evening.

The injured are receiving medical treatment at Sally Mugabe Central and Inkomo hospitals.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "The ZRP [Zimbabwe Republic Police] confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which nine people died while 12 others were injured when a Nissan Caravan vehicle with yet-to-be-established passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle with seven passengers on board at the 53km peg along the Harare-Chirundu Road on July 3 at around 1800 hours."

"The bodies of the victims were taken to Norton Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured are admitted to Inkomo and Sally Mugabe hospitals."

Meanwhile, three people died while four others were injured in another accident involving a Toyota Hilux and a Mthethi bus early on Monday morning.

"In another fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 03/07/23 at around 0030 hours at the 140km peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, three people were killed, while four others were injured when a Toyota Hilux vehicle with nine passengers on board veered off the road to the right before hitting the trailer of a Mthethi Golden Dragon bus with six passengers on board," Nyathi said.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured are admitted to the same hospital."

Nyathi said commuters should avoid pirate taxis.

"We call upon the public to avoid boarding pirate taxis, imagine the Honda Fit involved in the accident had seven passengers.

"The driver died also. It is very sad. We also urge drivers to follow road rules and detest reckless driving which is also causing unnecessary loss of lives," he said.

In a related incident, police have released the names of five people who died in a head-on collision on Saturday along the Harare-Masvingo Highway.

The accident, which occurred at the 81km peg along the highway, involved a Toyota Allion vehicle and a bus.

The victims were identified as Varaidzo Musapurwa (32), Maila Dungwizha (1) and Alexio Kamumvuri (48), all from Impala Plains in Rovangoma, Karoi.

The others were Tatenda Kisi (22) and Mudonhi Chihuri (33), both of Southerton, Harare.

Source - newsday

