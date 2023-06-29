Latest News Editor's Choice


Kasukuwere dangles title deeds

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
INDEPENDENT presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has pledged to dole out title deeds to house owners in urban areas if he wins the August 23 plebiscite.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also promised title deeds and regularisation of illegal settlements in urban centres.

Kasukuwere, who is in Kenya, told journalists in Nairobi that title deeds were a priority for him.

"If I emerge the winner in the polls, my top priority for the people is to give title deeds to Zimbabweans who have been suffering for decades," he said.

Kasukuwere said he was in Kenya to compare his five governance pillars with that of Kenya's government.

"President William Ruto's bottom-up agenda is particularly interesting and worthy of attention," he opined.

He also promised to revive the country's economy.

Kasukuwere pledged to restore trust in the public service, where he claims corruption has become prevalent.

"I come with a clear agenda, and a deep appreciation of what Zimbabweans need," he said.

The presidential aspirant also underscored the need to campaign peacefully and to allow all contenders to sell their manifestos to the people without intimidation and harassment by the State.

‘'It is an agenda-based campaign and the State should be tolerant, we want free and fair elections in August," he told the media in Kenya.

Kasukuwere has previously held various government and political party positions and was former President Robert Mugabe's last national political commissar and a central committee member in the ruling Zanu-PF party.

The upcoming election is expected to feature Mnangagwa, and 10 other candidates, including Nelson Chamisa, who leads the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party.

Other candidates include Kasukuwere, Douglas Mwonzora, Trust Chikohora, Lovemore Madhuku, Blessing Kasiyamhuru, Joseph Busha, Harry Peter Wilson, Gwinyai Muzorewa and Wilbert Mubaiwa.

Kasukuwere is an independent candidate and is anticipated to enjoy support, particularly in Zanu-PF strongholds.

The three main contenders — Mnangagwa, Kasukuwere and Chamisa — have all dangled title deeds to hundreds of thousands of homeowners as they try to win votes.

In April, Mnangagwa handed over securitised deeds of grants to 265 Epworth residents and pledged to avail more.

The ruling party said it would dole out the deeds to at least 11 000 residents from the sprawling dormitory town.

Ahead of the March by-elections last year, Zanu-PF promised to dish out 80 000 title deeds to residents of Epworth to guarantee property ownership.

Source - newsday

