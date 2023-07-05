Human rights lawyer attacked by thugs, left for dead

News / Local

by Staff reporter

TOP human rights lawyer Obey Shava was attacked and left for the dead by unknown assailants Wednesday evening.Shava sustained broken legs and other serious injuries.He is currently hospitalised."Lawyer @obeyshava1 suffered serious injuries following an attack by thugs yesterday. He is in hospital. It is widely known that he has been litigating on behalf of @CCCZimbabwe in the double candidates fraud cases & electoral appeals. We condemn this cowardly act," wrote CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere.Government critic and filmmaker, Hopewell Chin'ono also condemned the attack saying it is disheartening when lawyers are attacked for doing their work."I am deeply saddened with the violent attack on one of Zimbabwe's Human Rights lawyers, Obey Shava @obeyshava1 only 49 days before Zimbabwe's general election."Lawyers should NEVER be identified through the causes of their clients as these thugs did to Obey Shava."I wish him a quick recovery, but I wonder whether his attackers will be brought to book," he said.Earlier this year another lawyer Kudzai Kadzere was bashed by the police and sustained a broken arm after he had responded to a call to represent opposition members who had been arrested in Budiriro.He was later charged with disorderly conduct.