Dynamos secure BF lease

News / Local

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS FC this week secured a lease from the Bulawayo City Council for the use of Barbourfields Stadium as their home ground.They join Highlanders FC who have used the stadium for decades.Dynamos were forced to turn to Bulawayo following suspension of the use of the National Sports Stadium last month. This was after problems were encountered with the water reticulation system at the giant facility at a time when the country was recording cholera cases.Walter Taranhike, the Dynamos FC national vice chairman of the club's supporters association confirmed yesterday that all was in order for the club to use Barbourfields."We have managed to secure a lease to use Barbourfields Stadium from City of Bulawayo," said Taranhike.He said it was all systems go as they had also made arrangements for the team to train at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow. Accommodation, he said, had also been fixed for the team."We have done everything in terms of logistics," said Taranhike.He said playing at Barbourfields Stadium was good as they considered it their second home as evidenced by results in the past good.