Tshinga Dube rallies Zanu-PF members to mobilise more voters for Mnangagwa

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF Politburo member and former Cabinet Minister, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, has rallied party members in Bulawayo province to mobilise more voters for President Mnangagwa and the ruling party to preserve the gains of the liberation struggle.Addressing hundreds of party supporters under Bulawayo South constituency at Efusini in Makokoba suburb yesterday, Rtd Col Dube said defending the legacy of development and values of the struggle was critical as Zimbabwe gears towards the harmonised polls next month."The time is nigh and we have to fully mobilise ourselves to secure the massive votes for the party. You have seen what President Mnangagwa has been doing since he was constitutionally elected into power in 2018," he said."He has brought about development. There is a strong wind of change and this is evidence that the man walks the talk. He meets all his obligations and promises, so why not also show him our gratitude and vote for him."The election is just a procedure that we have to undergo for familiarity. You can see from the numbers here that we have this election in the bag. However, let us not become lazy and relax," said Rtd Col Dube."Let us exude the same energy as that of the President and continue to rally behind him. Do not forget to vote for the candidates, who are Raj Modi for Member of Parliament, Archibald Chiponda who is running for councillor position in Ward 5 and your very own Dingani Ndlovu who is running for councillor seat."He said the opposition-led councils had run down the city and urged party supporters to vote them out, replacing them with Zanu-PF candidates."There are drug peddlers at every corner and people selling all sorts of things in the CBD. This cannot persist, we need to restore our city's shine and you know what to do," said Rtd Col Dube.Ndlovu promised to work hand in hand with members of the party to ensure a clean sweep in terms of voting."We are behind the President and his vision. We will ensure his victory and we will deliver to the people in all capacities. Let us engage those who are not familiar with the party and teach them our ways," he said.Bulawayo South Constituency consists of Ward 5, which consists Sizinda, Tshabalala, Tshabalala Extension and West Gate and Ward 7, which consists of suburbs that include Makokoba, Thorngrove Industries, Thorngrove Rented, Thorngrove, Steeldale and Westondale. The constituency campaign launch also unpacked various strategies that the party will be implementing to secure massive votes.