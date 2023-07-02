Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Tshinga Dube rallies Zanu-PF members to mobilise more voters for Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF Politburo member and former Cabinet Minister, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, has rallied party members in Bulawayo province to mobilise more voters for President Mnangagwa and the ruling party to preserve the gains of the liberation struggle.

Addressing hundreds of party supporters under Bulawayo South constituency at Efusini in Makokoba suburb yesterday, Rtd Col Dube said defending the legacy of development and values of the struggle was critical as Zimbabwe gears towards the harmonised polls next month.

"The time is nigh and we have to fully mobilise ourselves to secure the massive votes for the party. You have seen what President Mnangagwa has been doing since he was constitutionally elected into power in 2018," he said.

"He has brought about development. There is a strong wind of change and this is evidence that the man walks the talk. He meets all his obligations and promises, so why not also show him our gratitude and vote for him.

"The election is just a procedure that we have to undergo for familiarity. You can see from the numbers here that we have this election in the bag. However, let us not become lazy and relax," said Rtd Col Dube.

"Let us exude the same energy as that of the President and continue to rally behind him. Do not forget to vote for the candidates, who are Raj Modi for Member of Parliament,  Archibald Chiponda who is running for councillor position in Ward 5 and your very own Dingani Ndlovu who is running for councillor seat."

He said the opposition-led councils had run down the city and urged party supporters to vote them out, replacing them with Zanu-PF candidates.

"There are drug peddlers at every corner and people selling all sorts of things in the CBD. This cannot persist, we need to restore our city's shine and you know what to do," said Rtd Col Dube.

Ndlovu promised to work hand in hand with members of the party to ensure a clean sweep in terms of voting.

"We are behind the President and his vision. We will ensure his victory and we will deliver to the people in all capacities. Let us engage those who are not familiar with the party and teach them our ways," he said.

Bulawayo South Constituency consists of Ward 5, which consists Sizinda, Tshabalala, Tshabalala Extension and West Gate and Ward 7, which consists of suburbs that include Makokoba, Thorngrove Industries, Thorngrove Rented, Thorngrove, Steeldale and Westondale. The constituency campaign launch also unpacked various strategies that the party will be implementing to secure massive votes.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Shadowy US organisation raise questions about Tagwirei mine purchase

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Jacob Zuma to represent Belarus at carbon credits indaba in Zimbabwe

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Chamisa invades Chilonga

14 mins ago | 62 Views

Ostallos Siziba/va's surname sparks huge debate on Twitter

1 hr ago | 499 Views

Multichoice believes Zimbabwe may prove a better market than Nigeria

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Attacks on Zimbabwe by US shadow organisations escalate

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Greener pastures not so green for Zimbabweans in the diaspora

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

Billiat refuses to take salary cut at Kaizer Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 624 Views

Zanu-PF name drops US billionaire Elon Musk

2 hrs ago | 817 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa must be stopped for Zimbabwe to win

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Kasukuwere out of the race'

2 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Police ban Chamisa rally

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

CCC linked MDC founding members back Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zanu-PF moves Mnangagwa rally to Chinhoyi

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Ruvheneko regrets publicising pregnancy on social media

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Chiwenga says govt to review education curricular

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe economy now in hyperinflation, says CZI

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Lawyer in court over 'fake' certificate

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Women missing in Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Is Zimbabwe ready for elections?

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa commissions US$300 million lithium project

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Prison officer in US$4 500 car import fraud

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Dembare fans at Soweto

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe police urged to maintain peace throughout elections period

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Dynamos secure BF lease

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Human rights lawyer attacked by thugs, left for dead

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zinara reduces toll fees

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Kasukuwere carries excess baggage

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Ezekiel Guti dies

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Biti in bid to delay suit

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

City council to auction 142 clamped vehicles

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Remain peaceful despite provocation'

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Maintain peace throughout elections period'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Kasukuwere heeded calls from Zimbabweans to run for Presidency

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Tsvangirai Jnr election campaign posters defaced in Norton

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

ZANU PF councillor launches campaign

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

ZAOGA leader dies, Passion Java's prophecy comes to pass

5 hrs ago | 2133 Views

BCC denies plans to disband municipal police for private security

14 hrs ago | 243 Views

Police share horror details of Diva Mafunga crash

14 hrs ago | 2162 Views

Sikhala demo student out on $25 bail

16 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zimbabwe industrial power users to raise $250 million for floating solar panels

17 hrs ago | 390 Views

WATCH: Mashayamombe distances self from Kasukuwere

17 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Fire burns part of Luveve Cemetery

17 hrs ago | 343 Views

High Court reserves judgement in CCC provincial council list case

17 hrs ago | 775 Views

ZEC dismisses fake voter numbers

18 hrs ago | 672 Views

Man fatally stabbed in fight over girlfriend

18 hrs ago | 415 Views

Jonathan Moyo not meeting Kasukuwere in Kenya

18 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Kasukuwere coming to Zimbabwe to fight the biggest electoral battle of his life

19 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Revai Chimbiri not off the hook yet

19 hrs ago | 437 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days