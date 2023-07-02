Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Dembare fans at Soweto

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
DYNAMOS FC are ready to descend on Bulawayo for their titanic Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash with FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

It will be the Zimbabwe soccer giants' first Barbourfields Stadium home match after the announcement that they had opted for the City of Kings and Queens' biggest venue to be their home ground. Barbourfields has the largest sitting capacity in the country now that Rufaro Stadium and the National Sports Stadium are being worked on.

Dynamos FC chief executive officer Jonathan "Mnandi Papa" Mashingaidze confirmed yesterday that they are taking the switch seriously and have set a working committee in Bulawayo to prepare for the Saturday match.

"We are looking forward to descending on the City of Kings this weekend," declared Mashingaidze.
To ensure it will be all systems go on Saturday afternoon, Dynamos have put in place an organising committee.

"We have set up a Bulawayo-based working team that will oversee the team logistics and ensure that we have a soft landing in Bulawayo," said Mashingaidze.

Dynamos have triggered their systems to allow fan driven filling of Barbourfields Stadium.

"The supporters' chapters have been activated to descend on the City of Kings on Saturday and turn Barbourfields into a cauldron. We urge football fans across the club divide to come and experience the Glamour Boys touch which our boys will exude," said Mashingaidze.

Dynamos' Bulawayo supporters rate among the most vociferous in the country. The atmosphere can be unnerving as they rate the best all weather friends. They stand by their team from the first whistle until the end of the match.

Mashingaidze pleaded with the fans to be disciplined as they enjoy their football.

Highlanders FC has been losing at the rate of a minimum of US$2 000 every home match because of fans indiscipline such as missile throwing and pitch invasion.

"We urge fans to be disciplined as indiscipline bleeds clubs," pleaded Mashingaidze.

In recognition of Bulawayo being their favourite hunting ground, Mashingaidze said, they will ensure Bulawayo joins DeMbare's 60th Anniversary celebrations.

Dynamos were formed in 1963 and are the country's most successful club in terms of achievements locally and in Africa.

They have produced more Soccer Stars than any other club and have a permanent presence in national teams.

Among some of the best players that played for Dynamos are Freddy Mukwesha, Jimmy Finch, George Shaya, Simon Sachiti, Shaw Handriade, Kuda Muchemeyi, Clever Hunda, Sunday Chidzambwa, Daniel Ncube, Alois Godzi, Stephen Chuma, Biggie Zuze, Garikai Zuze, Mac Makanza-Lunga, Oliver Kateya, July Sharara, David George, David Mandigora, Japhet Mparutsa, Kembo Chunga, Moses Chunga, Memory Mucherahowa, Kenneth Jere, Clayton Munemo, Claudius Zviripayi, Lenny Gwata, Lovemore Ncube, Lucky Dube, Murape Murape, Desmond Maringwa, Makwinji Soma-Phiri, Francis Kasande, Ernest Mutano, Matthew Mwale, Labani Kandi, Sandros Kumwenda, Callistu Pasuwa, Eddie and Garnett Muchongwe.

FC Platinum on their part appear to be back on their winning ways which have seen them dominating Zimbabwean football in the last five years.

They were in an uncompromising mood beating Chicken Inn FC 2-0 at Mandava Stadium last Saturday.

The Bulawayo side, the last team from the City of Kings to win the championship, cried foul over the refereeing of the day.

Without taking anything from the platinum miners, they seem to be back in business.

Dynamos have stuttered in their start to the 2023 championship and Saturday presents a chance to test their pedigree before the half way mark.

All roads therefore lead to Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Dynamos' Mashingaidze believes the weekend is one to savour as the top teams will be in the city.

"It will be a special weekend for Bulawayo as Zimbabwe's top four teams will be in action on Saturday and Sunday."
Highlanders entertain Triangle on Sunday at the same venue while on Saturday Caps will clash with Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium.

Fixtures

Saturday

Bulawayo Chiefs v Caps United FC (Luveve), Dynamos v FC Platinum (Barbourfields), Yadah FC v Black Rhinos FC (Baobab), Cranborne Bullets v Herentals College (Nyamhunga)

Sunday

Greenfuel FC v Chicken Inn (Gibbo Stadium), Hwange FC v ZPC Kariba (Colliery), Highlanders FC v Triangle United FC (Barbourfields), Sheasham FC v Ngezi Platinum Stars FC (Bata), Simba Bhora FC v Manica Diamonds FC (Baobab)

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Shadowy US organisation raise questions about Tagwirei mine purchase

4 mins ago | 9 Views

Jacob Zuma to represent Belarus at carbon credits indaba in Zimbabwe

4 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa invades Chilonga

14 mins ago | 62 Views

Ostallos Siziba/va's surname sparks huge debate on Twitter

1 hr ago | 499 Views

Multichoice believes Zimbabwe may prove a better market than Nigeria

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Attacks on Zimbabwe by US shadow organisations escalate

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Greener pastures not so green for Zimbabweans in the diaspora

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

Billiat refuses to take salary cut at Kaizer Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zanu-PF name drops US billionaire Elon Musk

2 hrs ago | 817 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa must be stopped for Zimbabwe to win

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Kasukuwere out of the race'

2 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Police ban Chamisa rally

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

CCC linked MDC founding members back Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zanu-PF moves Mnangagwa rally to Chinhoyi

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Ruvheneko regrets publicising pregnancy on social media

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Chiwenga says govt to review education curricular

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe economy now in hyperinflation, says CZI

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Lawyer in court over 'fake' certificate

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Women missing in Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Is Zimbabwe ready for elections?

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa commissions US$300 million lithium project

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Prison officer in US$4 500 car import fraud

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Tshinga Dube rallies Zanu-PF members to mobilise more voters for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe police urged to maintain peace throughout elections period

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Dynamos secure BF lease

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Human rights lawyer attacked by thugs, left for dead

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zinara reduces toll fees

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Kasukuwere carries excess baggage

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Ezekiel Guti dies

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Biti in bid to delay suit

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

City council to auction 142 clamped vehicles

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Remain peaceful despite provocation'

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Maintain peace throughout elections period'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Kasukuwere heeded calls from Zimbabweans to run for Presidency

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Tsvangirai Jnr election campaign posters defaced in Norton

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

ZANU PF councillor launches campaign

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

ZAOGA leader dies, Passion Java's prophecy comes to pass

5 hrs ago | 2133 Views

BCC denies plans to disband municipal police for private security

14 hrs ago | 243 Views

Police share horror details of Diva Mafunga crash

14 hrs ago | 2162 Views

Sikhala demo student out on $25 bail

16 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zimbabwe industrial power users to raise $250 million for floating solar panels

17 hrs ago | 390 Views

WATCH: Mashayamombe distances self from Kasukuwere

17 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Fire burns part of Luveve Cemetery

17 hrs ago | 343 Views

High Court reserves judgement in CCC provincial council list case

17 hrs ago | 775 Views

ZEC dismisses fake voter numbers

18 hrs ago | 672 Views

Man fatally stabbed in fight over girlfriend

18 hrs ago | 415 Views

Jonathan Moyo not meeting Kasukuwere in Kenya

18 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Kasukuwere coming to Zimbabwe to fight the biggest electoral battle of his life

19 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Revai Chimbiri not off the hook yet

19 hrs ago | 437 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days