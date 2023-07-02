Dembare fans at Soweto

News / Local

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS FC are ready to descend on Bulawayo for their titanic Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash with FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.It will be the Zimbabwe soccer giants' first Barbourfields Stadium home match after the announcement that they had opted for the City of Kings and Queens' biggest venue to be their home ground. Barbourfields has the largest sitting capacity in the country now that Rufaro Stadium and the National Sports Stadium are being worked on.Dynamos FC chief executive officer Jonathan "Mnandi Papa" Mashingaidze confirmed yesterday that they are taking the switch seriously and have set a working committee in Bulawayo to prepare for the Saturday match."We are looking forward to descending on the City of Kings this weekend," declared Mashingaidze.To ensure it will be all systems go on Saturday afternoon, Dynamos have put in place an organising committee."We have set up a Bulawayo-based working team that will oversee the team logistics and ensure that we have a soft landing in Bulawayo," said Mashingaidze.Dynamos have triggered their systems to allow fan driven filling of Barbourfields Stadium."The supporters' chapters have been activated to descend on the City of Kings on Saturday and turn Barbourfields into a cauldron. We urge football fans across the club divide to come and experience the Glamour Boys touch which our boys will exude," said Mashingaidze.Dynamos' Bulawayo supporters rate among the most vociferous in the country. The atmosphere can be unnerving as they rate the best all weather friends. They stand by their team from the first whistle until the end of the match.Mashingaidze pleaded with the fans to be disciplined as they enjoy their football.Highlanders FC has been losing at the rate of a minimum of US$2 000 every home match because of fans indiscipline such as missile throwing and pitch invasion."We urge fans to be disciplined as indiscipline bleeds clubs," pleaded Mashingaidze.In recognition of Bulawayo being their favourite hunting ground, Mashingaidze said, they will ensure Bulawayo joins DeMbare's 60th Anniversary celebrations.Dynamos were formed in 1963 and are the country's most successful club in terms of achievements locally and in Africa.They have produced more Soccer Stars than any other club and have a permanent presence in national teams.Among some of the best players that played for Dynamos are Freddy Mukwesha, Jimmy Finch, George Shaya, Simon Sachiti, Shaw Handriade, Kuda Muchemeyi, Clever Hunda, Sunday Chidzambwa, Daniel Ncube, Alois Godzi, Stephen Chuma, Biggie Zuze, Garikai Zuze, Mac Makanza-Lunga, Oliver Kateya, July Sharara, David George, David Mandigora, Japhet Mparutsa, Kembo Chunga, Moses Chunga, Memory Mucherahowa, Kenneth Jere, Clayton Munemo, Claudius Zviripayi, Lenny Gwata, Lovemore Ncube, Lucky Dube, Murape Murape, Desmond Maringwa, Makwinji Soma-Phiri, Francis Kasande, Ernest Mutano, Matthew Mwale, Labani Kandi, Sandros Kumwenda, Callistu Pasuwa, Eddie and Garnett Muchongwe.FC Platinum on their part appear to be back on their winning ways which have seen them dominating Zimbabwean football in the last five years.They were in an uncompromising mood beating Chicken Inn FC 2-0 at Mandava Stadium last Saturday.The Bulawayo side, the last team from the City of Kings to win the championship, cried foul over the refereeing of the day.Without taking anything from the platinum miners, they seem to be back in business.Dynamos have stuttered in their start to the 2023 championship and Saturday presents a chance to test their pedigree before the half way mark.All roads therefore lead to Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.Dynamos' Mashingaidze believes the weekend is one to savour as the top teams will be in the city."It will be a special weekend for Bulawayo as Zimbabwe's top four teams will be in action on Saturday and Sunday."Highlanders entertain Triangle on Sunday at the same venue while on Saturday Caps will clash with Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium.FixturesSaturdayBulawayo Chiefs v Caps United FC (Luveve), Dynamos v FC Platinum (Barbourfields), Yadah FC v Black Rhinos FC (Baobab), Cranborne Bullets v Herentals College (Nyamhunga)SundayGreenfuel FC v Chicken Inn (Gibbo Stadium), Hwange FC v ZPC Kariba (Colliery), Highlanders FC v Triangle United FC (Barbourfields), Sheasham FC v Ngezi Platinum Stars FC (Bata), Simba Bhora FC v Manica Diamonds FC (Baobab)