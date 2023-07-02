Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga says govt to review education curricular

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga says government will continue to reviewing and improving the education curricular at all levels to ensure it remains relevant to the country's labour market needs.

Giving a keynote address at St Ignatius College's 60th anniversary celebrations on Sunday, Chiwenga said: "This will include a deliberate focus on important contemporary global market needs such as science, technology, engineering, mathematics, entrepreneurship and strategic leadership training."

Located in Chishawasha, Mashonaland East province, the institution was established in 1962 by the  Catholic Church's Jesuit missionaries.

"If we are to build the Zimbabwe that we want, we must also promote science and technology, which this institution is renowned for and that is what we want to see," Chiwenga said.

The competence-based curriculum was introduced by former Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora in 2015.

It was initially met with resistance, with Dokora being dragged to court over the issue on several occasions.

Last month, the Primary and Secondary Education ministry held nationwide consultations on the competence-based education curriculum after its seven-year cycle ended.

Meanwhile, St Ignatius College's diamond jubilee celebrations coincided with its expansion project that will see it building new infrastructure to accommodate girls in other forms in addition to its current provisions at Advanced Level.

"As we go forward, I exhort St Ignatius College to continue using relevant technologies and development of enabling infrastructure to significantly contribute to the country's human capital development," said Chiwenga, pledging government support for  the expansion project.

