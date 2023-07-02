Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF name drops US billionaire Elon Musk

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
US billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly shown interest in Zimbabwe's lithium mining industry, with ruling Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa revealing talks are already underway between him and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The South African-born head of technology giant Tesla was said to have made overtures that had been responded to by Mnangagwa, in what could be a massive win for the financially strapped country.

Musk is the founding Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tesla, a clean energy company specialising in the manufacture of electric vehicles, solar and other off-grid technologies.

With Zimbabwe increasingly identifying new deposits of the ‘new white gold,' interest in its mining ventures has been wide, with particular interest from China which houses major players in lithium battery manufacturing.

Speaking to journalists at Zanu-PF's routine press conference Thursday, Mutsvangwa used Musk's move to scoff at those he claimed had wished Zimbabwe remains a pariah state.

"The latest billionaire to show interest in our lithium is none other than Tesla boss Elon Musk," said Mutsvangwa.

"He has made overtures to our president and our president has sent a message to him that if he wants to come to invest in Zimbabwe it is open season, after all, he is a son of this region, he is originally South African.

"He wants to be part of this revolution; he has wider interests too. He is Afrikaner and we have had Afrikaner farmers. He wants all issues about Zimbabwe's land reform settled, he wants peace and prosperity for the region.

"Those who had thought that Zimbabwe will remain a pariah state have been disappointed, it has changed completely, it is now a favourite destination."

Musk's interest has been interpreted as the culmination of Mnangagwa's re-engagement strategy. It was coined soon after his ascendancy with hope Zimbabwe could be re-admitted into the international community after decades of isolation.

Already a Chinese billionaire whose name was not shared is reportedly interested in lithium producing Zulu Mine, located about 80km from Bulawayo.

"These are movers and shakers; they make the world go round.

"All these billionaires are coming to Zimbabwe as a result of goodwill by Mnangagwa. It is a good thing," added Mutsvangwa.

With Zimbabwe recording the highest number of projects under exploration, experts have estimated that Zimbabwe could meet 20% of global lithium demand.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

DRAMA: Wife tears apart husband's police uniform over $1

43 secs ago | 0 Views

Shadowy US organisation raise questions about Tagwirei mine purchase

5 mins ago | 13 Views

Jacob Zuma to represent Belarus at carbon credits indaba in Zimbabwe

5 mins ago | 12 Views

Chamisa invades Chilonga

15 mins ago | 67 Views

Ostallos Siziba/va's surname sparks huge debate on Twitter

1 hr ago | 506 Views

Multichoice believes Zimbabwe may prove a better market than Nigeria

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Attacks on Zimbabwe by US shadow organisations escalate

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Greener pastures not so green for Zimbabweans in the diaspora

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

Billiat refuses to take salary cut at Kaizer Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 630 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa must be stopped for Zimbabwe to win

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Kasukuwere out of the race'

2 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Police ban Chamisa rally

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

CCC linked MDC founding members back Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zanu-PF moves Mnangagwa rally to Chinhoyi

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Ruvheneko regrets publicising pregnancy on social media

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chiwenga says govt to review education curricular

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe economy now in hyperinflation, says CZI

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Lawyer in court over 'fake' certificate

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Women missing in Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Is Zimbabwe ready for elections?

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa commissions US$300 million lithium project

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Prison officer in US$4 500 car import fraud

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Dembare fans at Soweto

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Tshinga Dube rallies Zanu-PF members to mobilise more voters for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe police urged to maintain peace throughout elections period

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Dynamos secure BF lease

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Human rights lawyer attacked by thugs, left for dead

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zinara reduces toll fees

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Kasukuwere carries excess baggage

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Ezekiel Guti dies

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Biti in bid to delay suit

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

City council to auction 142 clamped vehicles

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Remain peaceful despite provocation'

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Maintain peace throughout elections period'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Kasukuwere heeded calls from Zimbabweans to run for Presidency

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Tsvangirai Jnr election campaign posters defaced in Norton

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

ZANU PF councillor launches campaign

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

ZAOGA leader dies, Passion Java's prophecy comes to pass

5 hrs ago | 2140 Views

BCC denies plans to disband municipal police for private security

14 hrs ago | 243 Views

Police share horror details of Diva Mafunga crash

14 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Sikhala demo student out on $25 bail

16 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zimbabwe industrial power users to raise $250 million for floating solar panels

17 hrs ago | 390 Views

WATCH: Mashayamombe distances self from Kasukuwere

17 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Fire burns part of Luveve Cemetery

17 hrs ago | 343 Views

High Court reserves judgement in CCC provincial council list case

17 hrs ago | 778 Views

ZEC dismisses fake voter numbers

18 hrs ago | 673 Views

Man fatally stabbed in fight over girlfriend

18 hrs ago | 416 Views

Jonathan Moyo not meeting Kasukuwere in Kenya

18 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Kasukuwere coming to Zimbabwe to fight the biggest electoral battle of his life

19 hrs ago | 1106 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days