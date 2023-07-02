Dembare gird for FC Platinum showdown

News / Local

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS coach Herbert Maruwa has acknowledged that tomorrow's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash between his side and defending champions FC Platinum won't be a stroll in the park as the platinum miners are currently in good form and look geared to retain the championship which they have won four times on the trot.The much-anticipated topflight encounter is at Dynamos' new home, Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.The Harare giants are using Barbourfields Stadium as their newly-adopted home ground following the closure of the National Sports Stadium in the capital to allow for renovations.Addressing a pre-match Press conference, Maruwa said although FC Platinum were tough opponents, his lads were ready to take them head-on despite the injuries that have grounded key players."We are playing a very good Platinum side in Bulawayo," Maruwa said."It's not going to be an easy game playing against the defending league champions because they are a good team and have a good coach. They are also in good form. But we are equally enjoying the good form, so we will go there with a positive mind and make sure we collect maximum points."Both teams are going into the clash with their heads up following crucial wins last week when league action resumed following a month-long break.Dynamos came from behind to subdue Black Rhinos 2-1 for their second win in a row, while FC Platinum hammered Chicken Inn 2-0 to extend their winning run to four matches.That win saw Norman Mapeza's men moving up to third position on the log table with 24 points, just two behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars after 13 rounds of matches.Dynamos are fifth, with 21 points."Gradually, we are getting back to getting positive results. We need to continue on this trajectory and make sure we make it three wins in a row. Like I said, it's not going to be an easy game but I'm quite confident that we are going to collect maximum points," Maruwa said.He also spoke about their adopted home ground, describing it as their "second home".Dynamos have played two league matches at BF this season where they beat Hwange before drawing against Highlanders."Barbourfields is our second home. We have always played well at Barbourfields. I'm happy to play in Bulawayo, especially against the big teams."Maruwa will be travelling to Bulawayo without a number of key players due to injuries.Captain Frank Makarati is still down with an injury that has kept him on the sidelines for about four matches now. He is recovering well, according to Maruwa, and is expected to return to the grass next week.Winger Tendai Matindife and striker Jayden Barake are also out.Leftback Brandon Mpofu sat out yesterday's training session in Harare and is a major doubt for the trip to Bulawayo.Mapeza is optimistic that his men will overcome the Dynamos hurdle."Our preparations have gone well for us. At least we are playing less then 300 kilometres from home," Mapeza said."But we all know Dynamos. They did well in the last matches, its not going to be easy."Our last game against Chicken Inn was favourable. We took a lot of positives from the win. We have to improve from that performance against Chicken Inn."My players have been there before, people are coming in numbers to watch football, so I don't think they will be affected by crowds."Even when we played Green Fuel, people came in their numbers to support their teams. It's going to be a tough one."FixturesTomorrow: Bulawayo Chiefs v Caps United (Luveve), Dynamos v FC Platinum (Barbourfields), Yadah v Black Rhinos (Baobab), Cranborne Bullets v Herentals (Nyamhunga)Sunday: GreenFuel v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Hwange v Zpc Kariba (Colliery), Highlanders v Triangle (Barbourfields), Sheasham v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Bata), Simba Bhora v Manica Diamonds (Baobab)