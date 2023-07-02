Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Energy Mutodi opened fire on CCC supporters,' claims Mahere

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER deputy information minister and Zanu-PF aspiring MP Energy Mutodi allegedly fired gunshots at Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members who had gathered at Baradzanwa township in Bikita awaiting leader Nelson Chamisa's arrival.

Mutodi is currently running for the Bikita South National Assembly seat on a Zanu-PF ticket.

The sacked minister reportedly besieged the CCC rally venue and started pelting stones before firing two gun shots at opposition members. He was accompanied by a group of Zanu-PF supporters in two trucks.

Sources alleged he was in the company of Kumbirai Ziki, a well-known member of a Zanu-PF affiliate Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ).

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere demanded that police act and apprehend Mutodi.

"This is a confirmed act of public violence. Where is police? Why has Energy Mutodi not been arrested? Why is Zanu  PF allowed to unleash such wanton violence on CCC supporters who are peacefully and  lawfully gathering?

"Zanu-PF is feeling the heat!," Mahere wrote on her official social media accounts.

Meanwhile two of CCC's Masvingo province rallies in Chivi and Chiredzi have been banned by police citing lack of resources.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

WATCH: Qoki women acquire coach

44 mins ago | 131 Views

Mthwakazi presses for Gukurahundi compensation

56 mins ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe scouts for investors for Lupane gas project

57 mins ago | 65 Views

Woman loses underwear to rival

57 mins ago | 249 Views

Teens terrorise community

58 mins ago | 145 Views

Missing Tshova Mubaiwa founder found dead in bush

58 mins ago | 291 Views

Family in close shave with death

59 mins ago | 176 Views

Bulawayo Council urges cremation or rural home burials

59 mins ago | 48 Views

Woman causes stir at court

60 mins ago | 127 Views

Remittances anchor Zimbabwean economy

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Inadequate milk supplies worry Dairibord

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa does not deserve another term, says Sepp Busha

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa ducks urban rallies

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Prosecutors in Zimbabwe declare incapacitation

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Catholic bishops want Zimbabweans to reject violent candidates

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Ponzi scheme founder flees with 'investors' US$1m

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Dembare gird for FC Platinum showdown

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe talent show relaunches

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Fuel imports up 73%

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo's late unsung hero

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe elections won't change anything

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zec analogous to a midwife

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Mutsvangwa chides Kasukuwere, says 'there is no voting booth at the SABC'

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Former Deputy Mayor in court for maintenance default again

1 hr ago | 43 Views

No glitches in Zimbabwe's June exams

1 hr ago | 13 Views

'BF should stay our fortress'

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mapeza upbeat ahead of Dembare BF clash

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Ezekiel Guti

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's trial continues

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe unleashes crack police team to deal with poll violence

1 hr ago | 34 Views

FIFA keeps Zimbabwe in suspense

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Baker's Inn slashes bread prices

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Sikandar Raza apologises for Zimbabwe's World Cup heartbreak

1 hr ago | 21 Views

CCC councillors accused of sabotaging refurbishment of Arikana Chihombori-Quao's hospital

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Chamisa rally barred venue booked by Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 766 Views

74 estate agents blacklisted over dodgy deals

13 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zimbabwe Tourist arrivals increase by 51.5% in just 3 months

13 hrs ago | 177 Views

WATCH: Thabitha Khumalo vowed to block Khupe admission into CCC, where is she now?

14 hrs ago | 1764 Views

Malema pledges buses to transport Zimbabweans back home to vote

14 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Former Ambassador runs for council seat in Bulilima

14 hrs ago | 670 Views

Zanu-PF isolates Kasukuwere

15 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency eyes shorter licensing period

15 hrs ago | 84 Views

TelOne chokes under ZWL$20.5 billion govt debt

15 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa warns against foreign interference

15 hrs ago | 317 Views

Dilesh Nguwaya fronted Drax set for US$11 million payout?

15 hrs ago | 253 Views

Scandal rocks Chamisa's CCC?

15 hrs ago | 886 Views

RBZ begins digital dollar dry-run

15 hrs ago | 474 Views

Disgruntled CCC candidates go rogue

16 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabwe loses cricket talent to England

16 hrs ago | 162 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days