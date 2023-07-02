Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Woman causes stir at court

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A woman from Ntabazinduna in Matebeleland North province caused a scene at the Bulawayo magistrate's court when she ran berserk insulting prison officers who were escorting her after she was convicted of stealing a cell phone.

 Blessing Mpofu caused drama when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Racheal Mukanga charged with theft.

 She pleaded not guilty to the offence but was convicted after a full trial and sentenced to seven months imprisonment.

 She was, however, spared jail agony when she was sentenced to pay a fine of US$100 or five months in prison.

 Three months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour and the remaining four months were further suspended on condition that she restitutes Girlies Mguni R2000 being the value of the stolen cell phone.

 In passing the sentence the magistrate told Mpofu that the court was not being intimidated by her actions.

 The court heard that on 10 September 2022, Mpofu and other villagers were at Mafanisa irrigation when Mguni lost her phone.

 The court further heard that sometime in December that same year, Mpofu brought the stolen phone to Blessing Nkiwane for charging and this is when Nkiwane told Mguni that her phone had been stolen by Mpofu.

Mguni then advised Mpofu to bring the phone but she refused and that is when the matter was reported to the police leading to her arrest.

Source - B-Metro

