Family in close shave with death

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
A BULAWAYO family is lucky to be alive after a close shave with a venomous snake on Wednesday afternoon at their home in North End suburb.

The snake was reportedly hiding in a water vase.

B-Metro witnessed the capture of the reptile after a snake handler seconded by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks).

"My son was standing at the verandah when he saw a big snake in the water vase. raising its head while the rest of the body was not visible.

"It was a very scary experience.

"We are lucky because it was out of the house otherwise it could have attacked the children. Buli phoned to tell me that he had seen a snake and I told him not to approach it," said the home owner who identified herself as Mrs Mthombeni.

"My family was scared of going out of the house because of the snake and 1 made a decision to call the ZimParks to come and catch the snake." added Mrs Mthombeni.

Snake handler Ahmz Estat was swiftly dispatched to the house.

He identified the snake as an olive grass snake.


Source - B-Metro

Most Popular In 7 Days