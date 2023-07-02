Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Woman loses underwear to rival

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
IN a typical "the man is mine" fight, which turned nasty, a woman from Selborne Park suburb in Bulawayo is living in perpetual fear after her underwear was allegedly stolen by her boyfriend's alleged lover.

Prudence Moyo claimed Nogugu Msimanga stole her undergarment and threatened to "fix" her.

In an interview with B-Metro, Moyo narrated the chilling incident saying she was now living in fear of being bewitched after Msimanga threatened to take her underwear to a witchdoctor.

"The incident happened sometime in April, when l found out that my partner, Honest Nkomo was cheating on me with a woman called Nogugu Msimanga.

"I then decided to trap them and on another day I lied to my partner when I told him that l was not coming over to his house and he then decided to come with Msimanga and they found me there.

"This is when a misunderstanding arose and Msimanga started insulting me stating that the reason why my partner was cheating on me with her was that I was not good in bed," said Moyo.

So nasty was the argument that Moyo said that it lasted for long such that the three of them had to sleep in the same room.

"The misunderstanding lasted for a long time and we slept in the same room. Msimanga had to sleep on the couch. The next morning, she left and that is when l discovered that my underwear was missing," said Moyo.

She looked for the underwear to no avail before she begged Nkomo to ask his lover to return it.

"I searched and failed to find it and told Nkomo that his girlfriend had gone with my underwear.  When I asked her she denied ever taking it.

"In May, l broke up with Nkomo and in June he sent me a screenshot that confirmed that Msimanga was the one who had stolen my underwear.

"On 14 June, l then reported the matter to the police and she admitted that she stole my underwear and she then returned it. The incident scared me to a point that l had to burn the underwear," said Moyo.

When contacted for comment Msimanga refused to entertain questions from this newspaper.

Nkomo also professed ignorance of the incident.

Meanwhile, according to the screenshots of the conversation between Msimanga and her unnamed friend which are in possession of B-Metro, Msimanga stated that she would use the underwear to deal with Moyo.

"I will fix her together with her boyfriend, l have her underwear and am looking for a powerful witchdoctor," the screenshots read in part.

Source - B-Metro

Must Read

WATCH: Qoki women acquire coach

47 mins ago | 144 Views

Mthwakazi presses for Gukurahundi compensation

59 mins ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe scouts for investors for Lupane gas project

60 mins ago | 70 Views

Teens terrorise community

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Missing Tshova Mubaiwa founder found dead in bush

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Family in close shave with death

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Bulawayo Council urges cremation or rural home burials

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Woman causes stir at court

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Remittances anchor Zimbabwean economy

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Inadequate milk supplies worry Dairibord

1 hr ago | 35 Views

'Energy Mutodi opened fire on CCC supporters,' claims Mahere

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa does not deserve another term, says Sepp Busha

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa ducks urban rallies

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Prosecutors in Zimbabwe declare incapacitation

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Catholic bishops want Zimbabweans to reject violent candidates

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Ponzi scheme founder flees with 'investors' US$1m

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Dembare gird for FC Platinum showdown

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe talent show relaunches

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Fuel imports up 73%

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo's late unsung hero

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe elections won't change anything

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zec analogous to a midwife

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Mutsvangwa chides Kasukuwere, says 'there is no voting booth at the SABC'

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Former Deputy Mayor in court for maintenance default again

1 hr ago | 44 Views

No glitches in Zimbabwe's June exams

1 hr ago | 13 Views

'BF should stay our fortress'

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mapeza upbeat ahead of Dembare BF clash

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Ezekiel Guti

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's trial continues

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe unleashes crack police team to deal with poll violence

1 hr ago | 35 Views

FIFA keeps Zimbabwe in suspense

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Baker's Inn slashes bread prices

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Sikandar Raza apologises for Zimbabwe's World Cup heartbreak

1 hr ago | 23 Views

CCC councillors accused of sabotaging refurbishment of Arikana Chihombori-Quao's hospital

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Chamisa rally barred venue booked by Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 767 Views

74 estate agents blacklisted over dodgy deals

13 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwe Tourist arrivals increase by 51.5% in just 3 months

13 hrs ago | 177 Views

WATCH: Thabitha Khumalo vowed to block Khupe admission into CCC, where is she now?

14 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Malema pledges buses to transport Zimbabweans back home to vote

14 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Former Ambassador runs for council seat in Bulilima

14 hrs ago | 672 Views

Zanu-PF isolates Kasukuwere

15 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency eyes shorter licensing period

15 hrs ago | 84 Views

TelOne chokes under ZWL$20.5 billion govt debt

15 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa warns against foreign interference

15 hrs ago | 317 Views

Dilesh Nguwaya fronted Drax set for US$11 million payout?

15 hrs ago | 255 Views

Scandal rocks Chamisa's CCC?

16 hrs ago | 887 Views

RBZ begins digital dollar dry-run

16 hrs ago | 479 Views

Disgruntled CCC candidates go rogue

16 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe loses cricket talent to England

16 hrs ago | 162 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days