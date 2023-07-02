Woman loses underwear to rival

News / Local

by Staff reporter

IN a typical "the man is mine" fight, which turned nasty, a woman from Selborne Park suburb in Bulawayo is living in perpetual fear after her underwear was allegedly stolen by her boyfriend's alleged lover.Prudence Moyo claimed Nogugu Msimanga stole her undergarment and threatened to "fix" her.In an interview with B-Metro, Moyo narrated the chilling incident saying she was now living in fear of being bewitched after Msimanga threatened to take her underwear to a witchdoctor."The incident happened sometime in April, when l found out that my partner, Honest Nkomo was cheating on me with a woman called Nogugu Msimanga."I then decided to trap them and on another day I lied to my partner when I told him that l was not coming over to his house and he then decided to come with Msimanga and they found me there."This is when a misunderstanding arose and Msimanga started insulting me stating that the reason why my partner was cheating on me with her was that I was not good in bed," said Moyo.So nasty was the argument that Moyo said that it lasted for long such that the three of them had to sleep in the same room."The misunderstanding lasted for a long time and we slept in the same room. Msimanga had to sleep on the couch. The next morning, she left and that is when l discovered that my underwear was missing," said Moyo.She looked for the underwear to no avail before she begged Nkomo to ask his lover to return it."I searched and failed to find it and told Nkomo that his girlfriend had gone with my underwear. When I asked her she denied ever taking it."In May, l broke up with Nkomo and in June he sent me a screenshot that confirmed that Msimanga was the one who had stolen my underwear."On 14 June, l then reported the matter to the police and she admitted that she stole my underwear and she then returned it. The incident scared me to a point that l had to burn the underwear," said Moyo.When contacted for comment Msimanga refused to entertain questions from this newspaper.Nkomo also professed ignorance of the incident.Meanwhile, according to the screenshots of the conversation between Msimanga and her unnamed friend which are in possession of B-Metro, Msimanga stated that she would use the underwear to deal with Moyo."I will fix her together with her boyfriend, l have her underwear and am looking for a powerful witchdoctor," the screenshots read in part.