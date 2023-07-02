Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe scouts for investors for Lupane gas project

by Staff reporter
60 mins ago | Views
WITH elections a few weeks away, government says it is still frantically looking for investors for the Lupane methane gas project.

Natural gas reserves were discovered in Lupane, Matebeleland province, several years ago, but commercial exploitation. Government granted the exploration of gas a national project status in 2007.

Matebeleland North Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo, however, told Southern Eye that government had not abandoned the search for investors.

"The people who had been handed over the project were just playing games and not doing their job," Moyo said.

"The government has realised that and it is now searching for committed investors to take over so that the project comes to fruition.

"The government is working  tenaciously so that the project starts benefiting Lupane people through employment creation.

"The new dispensation is working and it is going to make sure such projects are revived and completed."

Methane gas is mostly used in power generation and fertiliser production.

The resource is an important source of energy. It is predominantly utilised in the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries.

It has, however, been a tale of unfulfilled promises with the government continuously pledging to ensure the natural resource is commercially exploited for the benefit of the country.

Source - Southern Eye

Must Read

WATCH: Qoki women acquire coach

47 mins ago | 144 Views

Mthwakazi presses for Gukurahundi compensation

59 mins ago | 96 Views

Woman loses underwear to rival

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Teens terrorise community

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Missing Tshova Mubaiwa founder found dead in bush

1 hr ago | 303 Views

Family in close shave with death

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Bulawayo Council urges cremation or rural home burials

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Woman causes stir at court

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Remittances anchor Zimbabwean economy

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Inadequate milk supplies worry Dairibord

1 hr ago | 35 Views

'Energy Mutodi opened fire on CCC supporters,' claims Mahere

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa does not deserve another term, says Sepp Busha

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa ducks urban rallies

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Prosecutors in Zimbabwe declare incapacitation

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Catholic bishops want Zimbabweans to reject violent candidates

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Ponzi scheme founder flees with 'investors' US$1m

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Dembare gird for FC Platinum showdown

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe talent show relaunches

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Fuel imports up 73%

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo's late unsung hero

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe elections won't change anything

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zec analogous to a midwife

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Mutsvangwa chides Kasukuwere, says 'there is no voting booth at the SABC'

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Former Deputy Mayor in court for maintenance default again

1 hr ago | 44 Views

No glitches in Zimbabwe's June exams

1 hr ago | 13 Views

'BF should stay our fortress'

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mapeza upbeat ahead of Dembare BF clash

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Ezekiel Guti

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's trial continues

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe unleashes crack police team to deal with poll violence

1 hr ago | 35 Views

FIFA keeps Zimbabwe in suspense

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Baker's Inn slashes bread prices

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Sikandar Raza apologises for Zimbabwe's World Cup heartbreak

1 hr ago | 23 Views

CCC councillors accused of sabotaging refurbishment of Arikana Chihombori-Quao's hospital

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Chamisa rally barred venue booked by Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 767 Views

74 estate agents blacklisted over dodgy deals

13 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwe Tourist arrivals increase by 51.5% in just 3 months

13 hrs ago | 177 Views

WATCH: Thabitha Khumalo vowed to block Khupe admission into CCC, where is she now?

14 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Malema pledges buses to transport Zimbabweans back home to vote

14 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Former Ambassador runs for council seat in Bulilima

14 hrs ago | 672 Views

Zanu-PF isolates Kasukuwere

15 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency eyes shorter licensing period

15 hrs ago | 84 Views

TelOne chokes under ZWL$20.5 billion govt debt

15 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa warns against foreign interference

15 hrs ago | 317 Views

Dilesh Nguwaya fronted Drax set for US$11 million payout?

15 hrs ago | 255 Views

Scandal rocks Chamisa's CCC?

16 hrs ago | 887 Views

RBZ begins digital dollar dry-run

16 hrs ago | 479 Views

Disgruntled CCC candidates go rogue

16 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe loses cricket talent to England

16 hrs ago | 162 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days