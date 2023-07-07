Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mnangagwa must witness the decay first hand'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A DRUMBEAT of anger tore through Karoi this week, after the ruling Zanu-PF aborted a crucial rally slated for the town tomorrow, with residents saying this could have given President Emmerson Mnangagwa glimpses into the decay that permeates a community that sits at the heart of Zimbabwe's agriculture, some 200 kilometres north west of Harare.

Following a week of haste preparations for the Star Rally meant to bolster support for  Zanu-PF in Mashonaland West ahead of polls on August 23, residents were told on Tuesday that Mnangagwa would address supporters in Chinhoyi, instead.

By yesterday, the ruling party had shifted venues again, directing its supporters to Magunje Growth Point, about 40 kilometres west of Karoi.

But in Karoi, Mnangagwa would have met furious voters who say the town has been decimated by years of neglect. Farmers in the province were also unhappy that government had folded hands as tobacco contractors manipulated them. On Monday, Karoi was a hive of activity, with government and council workers cleaning Chikangwe Stadium, which was supposed to be the venue of the rally.

They repaired Karoi's long neglected dusty roads, cut trees and reconnected electricity to the stadium. But in interviews with the Zimbabwe Independent before they were informed of the change of venue, residents said they were happy that the head of state was coming to see for himself the damage inflicted through decades of crises blamed on corruption and mismanagement.

Authorities blame the deterioration on western sanctions, which came into force in 2000, with Zanu-PF saying the country lost over US$42 billion during the first decade.

The damage is also evident throughout Mashonaland West's seven districts - Hurungwe, Kariba, Makonde, Zvimba, Chegutu, Sanyati and Kadoma.  It is a destruction of towns inherited from the colonial regime in 1980.

‘‘The Harare - Chirundu Highway, which passes through Karoi has been neglected," a local businessman told the Independent.

"It is now a death trap. We hoped that ED (Mnangagwa)'s teams would have passed through the potholed highway and felt what we are going through daily. Our road is in a poor state,'' the businessman added, pleading for anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Rapheal Kabatamuswe, another Karoi resident, said he was shocked to see the local authority springing into action once news of the crucial rally filtered through.

‘‘In less than two days, we have understood that our council have the capacity to spruce up the town," Kabatamuswe said.

"Our dusty roads were being attended to for the first time in many years. Chikangwe stadium has been lit for the first time, and water is running.

"They wanted to present a rosy picture to the President, yet this town has been neglected for many years," he noted.

Since he ascended to power following a dramatic coup, which toppled the late long-time ruler, Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa only drove past Karoi when he commissioned a stretch of new road at the Zambezi Escapement near Chirundu. But Zanu-PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri visited the town to drum up support for the party just before last year's by-elections in March.

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), which was taking part in its first poll, walloped Zanu-PF in the Ward 4 election, giving a glimpse into shifting voting trends. It emerged this week that the decision to move the venue was not taken well by the residents. Mashonaland West where Karoi is situated has generally backed Zanu-PF, even as service delivery plummeted.

 ‘‘Mugabe used to pay us visits during campaigns," another resident said.

"He addressed political gatherings at Mwami (in Hurungwe North), Zvipani (in Hurungwe West) and Magunje constituencies.''

An emergency Zanu-PF provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting was convened on Wednesday morning at the Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) to refocus the preparations for the rally.

Provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka instructed party's provincial administrator, Misheck Nyarubero to organise the meeting.

"In light of new developments regarding the Presidential Star rally, the provincial chairperson Mliswa-Chikoka is inviting all provincial coordinating committee members to a special PCC meeting on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the CUT gym hall at 0900 hours," Nyarubero wrote.

The invitation was extended to outgoing and aspiring party candidates.

‘‘Special invitation to all Members of Parliament (both sitting and elect), all district coordinating committee executive members, councillors (including councillors elect), Women/quota elect to this extraordinary provincial coordinating committee meeting,'' reads the notice gleaned by this publication.

Mliswa-Chikoka said the venue switch was because of the high number of people that Zanu-PF is expecting, which Chikangwe stadium, with a capacity of 3 000, could not accommodate.

 ‘‘We are expecting over 50 000 people and Chikangwe stadium can't accommodated that figure," she said.

"The star rally is massive and people are so excited and the excitement is contagious.''

Yesterday, Mliswa Chikoka confirmed the latest venue change.

Source - The Independent

