Students complex opens doors in Bulawayo

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

THE US$17 million student accommodation complex in Bulawayo that is expected to house more than 1 000 students is ready for occupation with the Government saying it will ensure the project is replicated in all areas with tertiary institutions to alleviate accommodation problems.The facility is self-contained as it will have fast food outlets, shops, salons and sporting facilities. Fears have, however, been raised on the rental charges, with students and colleges contending that the uptake of accommodation by students was going to be dependent more on affordability.Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira stressed in an interview the need to take into account the pertinent issue of cost, adding that the rentals will however, not be out of reach of students. The complex, which is a joint venture project comprising the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ), Old Mutual, Zimnat, and Mining Industry Pension Funds, is a multi-purpose three-block of flats complex dubbed "Bulawayo Students City" which has 516 rooms that are expected to accommodate 1 023 students. It will be open to all tertiary students in the city from various institutions.It is located near the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), and is expected to be replicated in areas where there are universities, with Lupane expected to be the second beneficiary of such a facility. Posting on their Twitter handle on Thursday, Old Mutual Zimbabwe said: "Exciting news! ZimCampus Students Accommodation has opened its doors for the upcoming semester at the Bulawayo Students Accommodation Complex. Located on Gwanda Road, right across from the National University of Science and Technology. It's also conveniently close to the Theological College of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe School of Mines, Bulawayo Polytechnic College and Bulawayo CBD. The accommodation is suitable for both genders and our complex is a one-stop shop, offering a range of retail stores to meet the diverse needs of students. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!"Prof Murwira told Sunday News that Government under the Second Republic, had embarked on several major infrastructural development projects countrywide, with students accommodation being one of the major components under his ministry."The Government and the private sector are working tirelessly to ensure student accommodation provision, so anything that alleviates our students' plights in terms of accommodation is extremely important to us. The development of decent accommodation provision for our students is exactly the aim of President Mnangagwa and the spirit of the Second Republic when it comes to infrastructural development and we have the involvement of the private sector," said Prof Murwira.The Minister said when they did an infrastructure needs survey in 2018, it was noted that accommodation facilities were not appropriate for enrolments and inadequate for the increasing number of students at tertiary institutions."Appropriate infrastructure is critical for a conducive learning environment. Decent accommodation for students and staff accommodation becomes a prerequisite and we are hoping that it is going to be affordable. In March 2018 we met the private sector trying to entice them to start working on the infrastructure development strategy which is a Government policy. While it is being implemented at different paces, as these things take time, we are actually in the right direction which is better than taking time doing nothing," he added.The Bulawayo Students City, which is situated in Selborne Park, was first mooted in 2016 under a programme called the University Students and Staff Accommodation Programme (USSAP). In terms of other key development, Minister Murwira said the Government was spearheading the country's economic transformation with institutions of higher learning playing a leading role.He said the introduction of Heritage-based Education 5.0 (teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialisation) had seen the production of goods and services in the country as opposed to just churning out graduates who have no capacity or entrepreneurial skills to create jobs. The completion of the student hostels comes at a time Bulawayo Province has scored big in terms of development in the last five years after completing 163 signature projects out of 230 as of December 2022 with the Second Republic committing to further accelerate the modernisation of the city.