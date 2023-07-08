Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Students complex opens doors in Bulawayo

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The student accommodation complex in Bulawayo
THE US$17 million student accommodation complex in Bulawayo that is expected to house more than 1 000 students is ready for occupation with the Government saying it will ensure the project is replicated in all areas with tertiary institutions to alleviate accommodation problems.

The facility is self-contained as it will have fast food outlets, shops, salons and sporting facilities. Fears have, however, been raised on the rental charges, with students and colleges contending that the uptake of accommodation by students was going to be dependent more on affordability.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira stressed in an interview the need to take into account the pertinent issue of cost, adding that the rentals will however, not be out of reach of students. The complex, which is a joint venture project comprising the  Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ), Old Mutual, Zimnat, and Mining Industry Pension Funds, is a multi-purpose three-block of flats complex dubbed "Bulawayo Students City" which has 516 rooms that are expected to accommodate 1 023 students. It will be open to all tertiary students in the city from various institutions.


It is located near the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), and is expected to be replicated in areas where there are universities, with Lupane expected to be the second beneficiary of such a facility. Posting on their Twitter handle on Thursday, Old Mutual Zimbabwe said: "Exciting news! ZimCampus Students Accommodation has opened its doors for the upcoming semester at the Bulawayo Students Accommodation Complex. Located on Gwanda Road, right across from the National University of Science and Technology. It's also conveniently close to the Theological College of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe School of Mines, Bulawayo Polytechnic College and Bulawayo CBD. The accommodation is suitable for both genders and our complex is a one-stop shop, offering a range of retail stores to meet the diverse needs of students. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!"

Prof Murwira told Sunday News that Government under the Second Republic, had embarked on several major infrastructural development projects countrywide, with students accommodation being one of the major components under his ministry.

"The Government and the private sector are working tirelessly to ensure student accommodation provision, so anything that alleviates our students' plights in terms of accommodation is extremely important to us. The development of decent accommodation provision for our students is exactly the aim of President Mnangagwa and the spirit of the Second Republic when it comes to infrastructural development and we have the involvement of the private sector," said Prof Murwira.

The Minister said when they did an infrastructure needs survey in 2018, it was noted that accommodation facilities were not appropriate for enrolments and inadequate for the increasing number of students at tertiary institutions.

"Appropriate infrastructure is critical for a conducive learning environment. Decent accommodation for students and staff accommodation becomes a prerequisite and we are hoping that it is going to be affordable. In March 2018 we met the private sector trying to entice them to start working on the infrastructure development strategy which is a Government policy. While it is being implemented at different paces, as these things take time, we are actually in the right direction which is better than taking time doing nothing," he added.

The Bulawayo Students City, which is situated in Selborne Park, was first mooted in 2016 under a programme called the University Students and Staff Accommodation Programme (USSAP). In terms of other key development, Minister Murwira said the Government was spearheading the country's economic transformation with institutions of higher learning playing a leading role.

He said the introduction of Heritage-based Education 5.0 (teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialisation) had seen the production of goods and services in the country as opposed to just churning out graduates who have no capacity or entrepreneurial skills to create jobs. The completion of the student hostels comes at a time Bulawayo Province has scored big in terms of development in the last five years after completing 163 signature projects out of 230 as of December 2022 with the Second Republic committing to further accelerate the modernisation of the city.



Source - Sunday News

Must Read

Govt descends on price manipulators

15 secs ago | 0 Views

Dabengwa's widow laid to rest

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF's tour de force

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Police speak on 'banned' CCC rally

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe braces for historic Mayweather visit

4 mins ago | 1 Views

NPC President targets Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Man bashed to death after being sold out by neighbour

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Musicians flock at Guruve hotel

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

ZANU PF councillor walks the talk

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

High Court to hear CCC's rally ban on Sunday 8:00AM

13 hrs ago | 906 Views

CCC, police trade accusations over banned rallies

14 hrs ago | 600 Views

Dynamos, FC Platinum clash ends goalless

14 hrs ago | 288 Views

Chamisa's CCC disorganised, to blame for ban on its own rallies, says police

14 hrs ago | 517 Views

Kasukuwere is backed by powerful security structures?

18 hrs ago | 3613 Views

Chamisa's CCC blocked from bussing supporters to its rally

18 hrs ago | 1206 Views

CCC candidate says she is living in fear

18 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Youths disrupts CCC's door to door campaign in Cowdray Park

18 hrs ago | 503 Views

Khama Billiat 'disappears' from Kaizer Chiefs camp

19 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Man bashes girlfriend over sex

08 Jul 2023 at 10:14hrs | 1819 Views

'Mnangagwa must witness the decay first hand'

08 Jul 2023 at 10:05hrs | 1542 Views

Chamisa's CCC hints at election upset

08 Jul 2023 at 10:04hrs | 1837 Views

'Zimbabwe may begin power exports'

08 Jul 2023 at 10:02hrs | 460 Views

Is Kasukuwere out just to spoil the broth?

08 Jul 2023 at 10:01hrs | 563 Views

Chamisa: It's time for clarity not ambiguity

08 Jul 2023 at 10:01hrs | 480 Views

It's time for a new Zimbabwe currency

08 Jul 2023 at 09:57hrs | 634 Views

Mwonzora cancels Manifesto launch

08 Jul 2023 at 09:47hrs | 759 Views

Biti lays into Mnangagwa, Tagwirei

08 Jul 2023 at 08:29hrs | 1543 Views

Chamisa star rally banned

08 Jul 2023 at 08:27hrs | 484 Views

Egypt Dzinemunhenzva not contesting this time around

08 Jul 2023 at 08:27hrs | 206 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP launches election campaign

08 Jul 2023 at 08:26hrs | 193 Views

BCC approves 180 building plans valued at over US$3 million

08 Jul 2023 at 08:26hrs | 183 Views

Zapu frets over move to disqualify its candidates

08 Jul 2023 at 08:25hrs | 271 Views

Kasukuwere's presidential race challenge judgment reserved

08 Jul 2023 at 08:24hrs | 451 Views

Lobels Biscuits' COO acquitted of rape charges

08 Jul 2023 at 08:24hrs | 255 Views

Zuma blasts IMF stance on Zimbabwe

08 Jul 2023 at 08:23hrs | 186 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Magunje for star rally

08 Jul 2023 at 08:22hrs | 153 Views

Zaoga declares 30 days of mourning for Guti

08 Jul 2023 at 08:22hrs | 218 Views

Dabengwa's late wife granted State-assisted funeral

08 Jul 2023 at 08:22hrs | 193 Views

Chief Mphini Ndiweni's long serving cop commits suicide

07 Jul 2023 at 19:35hrs | 1272 Views

Zimbabwe police ban Chamisa rally over lack of toilets, poor roads to venue

07 Jul 2023 at 19:13hrs | 1285 Views

British House of Lords members says Mnangagwa is worse than Mugabe

07 Jul 2023 at 18:40hrs | 1421 Views

Jacob Zuma says Zimbabwe cannot afford another disputed election

07 Jul 2023 at 18:21hrs | 2322 Views

One Bulawayo Movement urges citizens to put Bulawayo first and vote wisely

07 Jul 2023 at 15:58hrs | 856 Views

Edd Branson Group Drives African Trade Financing with Swiss Asset Firm Acquisition

07 Jul 2023 at 14:27hrs | 367 Views

WATCH: Qoki women acquire coach

07 Jul 2023 at 08:08hrs | 2098 Views

Mthwakazi presses for Gukurahundi compensation

07 Jul 2023 at 07:56hrs | 865 Views

Zimbabwe scouts for investors for Lupane gas project

07 Jul 2023 at 07:56hrs | 701 Views

Woman loses underwear to rival

07 Jul 2023 at 07:55hrs | 3039 Views

Teens terrorise community

07 Jul 2023 at 07:55hrs | 1474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days