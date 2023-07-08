Bosso reclaim top spot

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO giants Highlanders maintained their unbeaten run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League following a hard-fought 1-0 against Triangle at Babourfields Stadium to reclaim top position on the log standings.Highlanders, who were cheered on by a capacity crowd went ahead after 53 minutes courtesy of a curling free kick from a difficult angle by Andrew Mbeba before they held on for three points.Their victory became all the more valuable later in the day when Ngezi Platinum Stars lost ground by being held to a 0-0 draw at Sheasham.The result could prove costly for Takesure Chiragwi's side in the title race, as Ngezi Platinum slipped a point adrift of unbeaten Highlanders, who have now ammased 28 points from 14 matches, one ahead of the platinum miners.In other matches played Sunday, Hwange ended a two match winless run after scoring two goals in either half to beat 10-men ZPC Kariba 2-1 at the Colliery.Chicken Inn slipped to fifth position after being held to a 1-1 draw against Green Fuel at Gibbo Stadium, while the match between Simba Bhora and Manica Diamonds at Baobab ended goalless.Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week 14 ResultsSunday: Green Fuel 1-1 Chicken Inn, Hwange 2-1 ZPC Kariba, Highlanders 1-0 Triangle United, Sheasham 0-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Simba Bhora 0-0 Manica DiamondsSaturday: Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 Caps United, Dynamos 0-0 FC Platinum, Yadah 0-2 Black Rhinos, Cranborne Bullets 0-2 Herentals