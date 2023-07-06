Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa hails China's role in development

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
DEVELOPING countries can accelerate their growth through increased cooperation with willing partners such as China, President Mnangagwa has said.

In a virtual address to the High-Level Meeting of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development hosted by his Chinese Counterpart, President Xi Jinping, President Mnangagwa said Global Development Initiative (GDI) was critical for the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

GDI consolidates China's international development cooperation agenda and seeks to bolster its role as a development partner for the Global South.

"There is no gainsaying that the global development agenda has entered a critical juncture, with developing countries facing serious challenges to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"It is in that regard that we in Zimbabwe appreciate and strongly support President Xi Jinping's initiative, which aims at addressing the global development inequalities.

"We particularly value the fact that this initiative will put emphasis on global development partnerships that advance solidarity, equality, balanced and inclusive development.

"This is in line with my own Government's thrust on development, which aims at leaving no one and no place behind as we race to attain our goal of becoming an upper-middle income country by 2030," said President Mnangagwa.

He added that for Zimbabwe to attain Vision 2030, it will continue cooperating with progressive countries like  China.

Harare's cooperation with China in various fields that include energy, agriculture, health, environment, infrastructure development and mining, continues to grow, he said.

"Zimbabwe greatly appreciates the continued and increasing investment from China. Trade between our two countries has grown exponentially to US$2,4 billion by the end of 2022.

"This comprehensive bilateral cooperation with China has complemented my Government's own efforts towards the realisation of the SDGS," he said.

Zimbabwe will continue cooperating with China and supporting the principles and pillars of GDI, particularly on the need to place economic development at the centre of multilateral cooperation and the prioritisation of financing for development, said President Mnangagwa.

He said Zimbabwe welcomes the pledge by the Chinese Government to continue supporting developing countries through the GDI.

"We have no doubt that with the support and cooperation from our Chinese friends, more meaningful development can be realised among developing countries like my own," said the President.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, was ratified by all United Nations member States in 2015, and provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the    future.

At its heart are the 17 SDGs, which are an urgent call for action by all countries, developed and developing, in a global partnership.

The SDGs recognise that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth; while tackling climate change and working to preserve oceans and forests.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Why some revolutions succeed

33 mins ago | 83 Views

New technology used in gaming

42 mins ago | 49 Views

Cash strapped CCC chose a bush rally for it's campaign launch

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zimbabwe police tarnishing own image

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Candidates struggle to access Zec voters roll

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Residents stampede to join Homeseekers4ED

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Dexter Nduna showers ED with 65 beasts

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Court freezes Chamisa's Bindura rally

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe business upbeat over Richard Branson's visit

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

CCC resorts to ward-to-ward campaigns

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

'Zanu-PF abusing State resources'

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Man pelts Mnangagwa's motorcade

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zuma says 'No to external interference in Zimbabwe elections'

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Man kills Honda Fit driver

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Beitbridge traditional leader Headman Tshinoni dies at 81

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

CCC Bindura rally was not banned, claims Police

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

'Walter Chidhakwa tried to scuttle Manhize project'

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Man beaten to death over Nite Club chair

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Filabusi gold discovery: New town emerges

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Warriors in World Cup draw

12 hrs ago | 803 Views

Bosso reclaim top spot

13 hrs ago | 537 Views

Chamisa's battle to topple Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Kasukuwere still stands

18 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Mnangagwa takes the risk by sidelining army in polls

18 hrs ago | 2655 Views

CIO versus Zimbabwe military

18 hrs ago | 3255 Views

Spooked Zanu-PF leaders itch to block Kasukuwere

18 hrs ago | 730 Views

Faz manipulates voters' roll, claims CCC

18 hrs ago | 589 Views

China intensifies lithium interest in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 312 Views

MDC councillors plot to rip off Gweru

19 hrs ago | 421 Views

Rights lawyers demand action against Zanu-PF prison officer

19 hrs ago | 395 Views

60 countries to observe Zimbabwe elections

19 hrs ago | 374 Views

Colonial masters say Mnangagwa's despotic rule is worse than Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mandla Balanda dies

21 hrs ago | 761 Views

'Zanu-PF is unstoppable,' says Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 293 Views

CCC aborts Bindura rally

22 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Zimbabwean-born shoplifter threatened to stab Tesco staff with a needle

22 hrs ago | 538 Views

Malema wants Zimbabweans living in South Africa to go home and vote

22 hrs ago | 191 Views

Kasukuwere fights to remain on ballot

22 hrs ago | 808 Views

Thousands bussed to Mnangagwa rally

22 hrs ago | 890 Views

Defiant CCC resists rallies 'ban'

22 hrs ago | 459 Views

Macheso feature excites Makhadzi

22 hrs ago | 196 Views

Man offers $30,000 for child's upkeep

22 hrs ago | 243 Views

Ex-lovers fight over child's school

22 hrs ago | 221 Views

Man goes berserk in court

22 hrs ago | 286 Views

Harare lawyer's woes mount

22 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$60b worth of investment

22 hrs ago | 103 Views

Dabengwa snub irks war veterans

22 hrs ago | 409 Views

Cowdray Park race wide open

22 hrs ago | 441 Views

Failed Gwanda solar project angers residents

22 hrs ago | 199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days