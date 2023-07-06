Man beaten to death over Nite Club chair

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 40-year-old man was beaten to death in a Nite Club in Dzivarasekwa, Harare, following a misunderstanding over a chair.Police arrested the suspect, Nathan Ziwini (38), yesterday.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident. "On July 9, 2023, police in Dzivarasekwa arrested Nathan Ziwini aged 38 in connection with a murder case in which he allegedly assaulted Mamasa Magwarimbo aged 40 after a misunderstanding over a chair in a Nite Club in Dzivarasekwa."The victim sustained severe head injuries and died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital," he said.Sources say Ziwini is a former footballer who once played for Dynamos and Harare City.People close to him say he was recently arrested for selling drugs.In a related case, on July 7, CID Homicide in Bulawayo and CID Hwange acted on a tip-off and arrested Elias Dzingai in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, for a murder case that occurred in Baobab Extension, Hwange, on May 24.Dzingai is alleged to have killed Irvine Simbuyu (27) and stole his Honda Fit vehicle.Police have since recovered a brown wallet containing the victim's particulars from Dzingai, and the body of the Honda Fit vehicle that had its parts stripped off.In Makosa, police have arrested James Rutsito (42), Muneni Mamhanda and Tafadzwa Chibanda (23) in connection with a murder case that occurred on July 5, at Chiwaka Village in Mudzi.The suspects hit the victim, John Nyampipo (43), with a fan belt and an iron rod several times all over the body after accusing him of dating James Rutsito's ex-wife.Meanwhile, police are investigating a hit-and-run road traffic accident that occurred in Mabvuku along Harare-Mutare Road on July 8, at around 3am, where an unknown motorist driving an Isuzu double cab allegedly ran over two pedestrians who had parked their Mazda B2200 on the road side.The two victims sustained severe injuries and died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital.