CCC Bindura rally was not banned, claims Police

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE police did not ban the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) rally slated for Bindura on 9 July.

It has emerged the party was it's own worst enemy as it did not follow laid down procedure – under the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA).

In a statement, released on July 8, 2023, the police clarified that the rally was not banned, but rather the convenor and her party failed to follow clear conditions stipulated under the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA).

The convenor of the rally, Ms Susan Mawire, had initially notified the local Police Regulating Authority about the rally scheduled for July 9th, 2023 at Chipadze Stadium. "However, the regulating authority sought clarity on the venue status from the convenor as she did not give clarity on whether the local council had given them the go-ahead to use the stadium or not."

"Later, the convenor said that the local Bindura Municipality had turned down their request to use Chipadze Stadium on the pretext that the stadium was undergoing renovations.

"The mayor and deputy mayor, who are both CCC members, offered the convenor their personal private stands in Bindura to hold the rally. However, the stands are in a private area with other beneficiaries who needed to be consulted before the rally was sanctioned.

"The two stands in Brookdale area which are roughly measuring 3 800 and 3 900 square metres respectively cannot accommodate many people and have no access roads or ablution facilities as the area is yet to be fully developed.

"The Officer Commanding Bindura District had no option, but not to sanction the rally based on the insecurity at the venue and lack of proper and clear logistics arrangement by the convenor and her party." "The convenor's party tried to change the venue and utilise a private open space in Mazowe area, but the owner did not give them the authority to utilise the open space," read the statement.

Police reminded political parties that venues are not given or acquired through the police, but by engaging institutions and individuals who own such facilities. The police also urged political parties and their representatives to be organised and avoid discrediting the police for their own internal failings to follow clear conditions stipulated under MOPA.

Source - The Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days