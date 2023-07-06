Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man kills Honda Fit driver

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A MAN from Cowdray Park in Bulawayo allegedly killed a motorist in Hwange, stole his vehicle and stripped it for parts.

Elias Dzingai allegedly killed Irvine Simbuyu (27) and stole his Honda Fit vehicle and a brown wallet.

The incident occurred in Baobab Extension, Hwange on June 24,2023.

The police have since recovered the brown wallet containing the victim's particulars from the suspect, as well as the body of the Honda Fit vehicle, which had its parts stripped off.

Police confirmed his arrest on their official twitter handle, "On 07/07/23, CID Homicide Bulawayo and CID Hwange acted on received information and arrested Elias Dzingai in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, for a murder case which occurred in Baobab Extension, Hwange, on 24/05/23 where he allegedly killed Irvine Simbuyu (27) and stole hisHonda Fit vehicle. Police has since recovered a brown wallet containing the victim's particulars from the suspect and the body of the Honda Fit vehicle, which had its parts stripped off,'' read the tweet.

Source - The Chronicle

