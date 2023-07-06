Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zuma says 'No to external interference in Zimbabwe elections'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER South Africa President, Jacob Zuma, has said Zimbabwe must be allowed to conduct its forthcoming harmonised elections without external interference.

Other countries, he said, should also not "try to rule from a distance" by dictating how the polls should be conducted. Zuma, who was in the country last week to attend the inaugural carbon credits indaba in Victoria Falls, said neighbouring countries can only give advice but not attempt to enforce and unduly interfere in the internal affairs of Zimbabwe.

He said he is looking forward to the August 23 elections.

"It is always difficult to enter into the heart of what happens to a neighbouring country (Zimbabwe) because you cannot try to rule from a distance or have a view that will lead to relations not being good," Zuma told the media.

"As neighbours, no matter what they feel, they must mind their own business because they cannot interfere (in Zimbabwe). Whatever comments we (as neighbours) have, they have to be very limited because you cannot interfere," he added.

"We want to ensure that when you are leading a country, it must spread and influence good neighbourliness and good relations.

"Every country looks at elections as a very important event because after a particular period, you reach a point where you say, are we doing very well?

"Also, it gives citizens an opportunity to judge you if you have been doing very well. I am looking forward to the elections."

Zimbabwe is gearing up for harmonised elections next month and the Government has already invited 46 countries to observe the process.

These include the United States of America, Russia, and the United Kingdom, as well as 17 continental and regional bodies.

This is in fulfilment of President Mnangagwa's pledge to usher in a transparent, free, and fair election process.

Added to that, all 51 embassies and nine consulates accredited to Zimbabwe have received invitations for accreditation to observe the polls, marking a departure from the previous arrangement where only diplomats accredited on a full-time basis observed the polls.

Several political parties drawn from the region have also been invited.

The authorities say the invitations are in line with the Government's drive to re-engage the international community and President Mnangagwa's call for a credible and violence-free election.

The President has, however, said the foreign missions are being invited to "participate as observers, and not as monitors".

This will be the second consecutive election where the Government has invited observer missions from the US and the EU, which had not observed Zimbabwe's elections since 2002 before being invited to witness the 2018 polls.

The EU has already confirmed the deployment of an observer mission.

Zuma's non-interference call dovetails with President Mnangagwa long-standing public stance that foreign observers should not come with preconceived notions about the country's electoral processes.

"Government will ensure those invited to observe our elections get their invitations in ample time to make that exercise meaningful.

"No foreign power is a stakeholder in Zimbabwe's electoral processes; this is why foreigners come in by invitation, and participate as observers, and not as monitors," he wrote in his recent weekly column.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Why some revolutions succeed

35 mins ago | 89 Views

New technology used in gaming

45 mins ago | 54 Views

Cash strapped CCC chose a bush rally for it's campaign launch

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimbabwe police tarnishing own image

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Candidates struggle to access Zec voters roll

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Residents stampede to join Homeseekers4ED

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dexter Nduna showers ED with 65 beasts

2 hrs ago | 458 Views

Court freezes Chamisa's Bindura rally

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zimbabwe business upbeat over Richard Branson's visit

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

CCC resorts to ward-to-ward campaigns

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Zanu-PF abusing State resources'

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Man pelts Mnangagwa's motorcade

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Man kills Honda Fit driver

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Beitbridge traditional leader Headman Tshinoni dies at 81

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

CCC Bindura rally was not banned, claims Police

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Walter Chidhakwa tried to scuttle Manhize project'

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Man beaten to death over Nite Club chair

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa hails China's role in development

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Filabusi gold discovery: New town emerges

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Warriors in World Cup draw

12 hrs ago | 803 Views

Bosso reclaim top spot

13 hrs ago | 537 Views

Chamisa's battle to topple Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Kasukuwere still stands

19 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Mnangagwa takes the risk by sidelining army in polls

19 hrs ago | 2659 Views

CIO versus Zimbabwe military

19 hrs ago | 3263 Views

Spooked Zanu-PF leaders itch to block Kasukuwere

19 hrs ago | 732 Views

Faz manipulates voters' roll, claims CCC

19 hrs ago | 589 Views

China intensifies lithium interest in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 312 Views

MDC councillors plot to rip off Gweru

19 hrs ago | 421 Views

Rights lawyers demand action against Zanu-PF prison officer

19 hrs ago | 395 Views

60 countries to observe Zimbabwe elections

19 hrs ago | 374 Views

Colonial masters say Mnangagwa's despotic rule is worse than Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mandla Balanda dies

21 hrs ago | 763 Views

'Zanu-PF is unstoppable,' says Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 293 Views

CCC aborts Bindura rally

22 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Zimbabwean-born shoplifter threatened to stab Tesco staff with a needle

22 hrs ago | 538 Views

Malema wants Zimbabweans living in South Africa to go home and vote

22 hrs ago | 191 Views

Kasukuwere fights to remain on ballot

22 hrs ago | 808 Views

Thousands bussed to Mnangagwa rally

22 hrs ago | 890 Views

Defiant CCC resists rallies 'ban'

22 hrs ago | 460 Views

Macheso feature excites Makhadzi

22 hrs ago | 197 Views

Man offers $30,000 for child's upkeep

22 hrs ago | 243 Views

Ex-lovers fight over child's school

22 hrs ago | 221 Views

Man goes berserk in court

22 hrs ago | 286 Views

Harare lawyer's woes mount

22 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$60b worth of investment

22 hrs ago | 103 Views

Dabengwa snub irks war veterans

22 hrs ago | 409 Views

Cowdray Park race wide open

22 hrs ago | 443 Views

Failed Gwanda solar project angers residents

22 hrs ago | 200 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days