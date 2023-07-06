Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man pelts Mnangagwa's motorcade

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A DARING Harare man appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with disorderly conduct after he pelted President Emmerson Mnangagwa's motorcade  with stones along Julius Nyerere Way in Harare recently.

Benjamin Mupombwe (30) of Epworth appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Friday and was remanded in custody pending bail application today.

The State is the complainant in the matter.

Allegations are that on July 4, 2023, the complainant, a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), was deployed at corner Julius Nyerere Way and Robson Manyika Avenue controlling traffic while waiting for the presidential motorcade to pass.

As the motorcade made its way through, it is alleged Mupombwe threw stones at it, leading to his arrest.

Recently, another Epworth man, Masimba Graig Muganira, was stopped by State security agents from confronting President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was delivering a speech in the dormitory town where he handed over 265 securitised deeds of grant to residents of the largely informal settlement.

As he was delivering a speech, Muganira breached security and raced to the podium to confront Mnangagwa, but he was stopped a few metres away.

He was taken behind the VVIP tent, where he was allegedly assaulted.

When he appeared in court, he requested a Tswana interpreter insisting that it was the only language he understood.

In yet another recent case, a Harare man, Dumisani Dangirwa (43), was arrested on a charge of insulting Mnangagwa after he allegedly said the Zanu-PF leader was a failure and would lose the elections set for August 23.

He was remanded in custody.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Why some revolutions succeed

35 mins ago | 90 Views

New technology used in gaming

45 mins ago | 54 Views

Cash strapped CCC chose a bush rally for it's campaign launch

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimbabwe police tarnishing own image

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Candidates struggle to access Zec voters roll

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Residents stampede to join Homeseekers4ED

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dexter Nduna showers ED with 65 beasts

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

Court freezes Chamisa's Bindura rally

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe business upbeat over Richard Branson's visit

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

CCC resorts to ward-to-ward campaigns

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

'Zanu-PF abusing State resources'

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zuma says 'No to external interference in Zimbabwe elections'

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Man kills Honda Fit driver

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Beitbridge traditional leader Headman Tshinoni dies at 81

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

CCC Bindura rally was not banned, claims Police

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Walter Chidhakwa tried to scuttle Manhize project'

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Man beaten to death over Nite Club chair

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa hails China's role in development

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Filabusi gold discovery: New town emerges

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Warriors in World Cup draw

12 hrs ago | 803 Views

Bosso reclaim top spot

13 hrs ago | 537 Views

Chamisa's battle to topple Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Kasukuwere still stands

19 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Mnangagwa takes the risk by sidelining army in polls

19 hrs ago | 2659 Views

CIO versus Zimbabwe military

19 hrs ago | 3263 Views

Spooked Zanu-PF leaders itch to block Kasukuwere

19 hrs ago | 732 Views

Faz manipulates voters' roll, claims CCC

19 hrs ago | 590 Views

China intensifies lithium interest in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 313 Views

MDC councillors plot to rip off Gweru

19 hrs ago | 422 Views

Rights lawyers demand action against Zanu-PF prison officer

19 hrs ago | 395 Views

60 countries to observe Zimbabwe elections

19 hrs ago | 374 Views

Colonial masters say Mnangagwa's despotic rule is worse than Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mandla Balanda dies

21 hrs ago | 763 Views

'Zanu-PF is unstoppable,' says Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 293 Views

CCC aborts Bindura rally

22 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Zimbabwean-born shoplifter threatened to stab Tesco staff with a needle

22 hrs ago | 538 Views

Malema wants Zimbabweans living in South Africa to go home and vote

22 hrs ago | 191 Views

Kasukuwere fights to remain on ballot

22 hrs ago | 808 Views

Thousands bussed to Mnangagwa rally

22 hrs ago | 890 Views

Defiant CCC resists rallies 'ban'

22 hrs ago | 460 Views

Macheso feature excites Makhadzi

22 hrs ago | 197 Views

Man offers $30,000 for child's upkeep

22 hrs ago | 243 Views

Ex-lovers fight over child's school

22 hrs ago | 221 Views

Man goes berserk in court

22 hrs ago | 286 Views

Harare lawyer's woes mount

22 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$60b worth of investment

22 hrs ago | 103 Views

Dabengwa snub irks war veterans

22 hrs ago | 409 Views

Cowdray Park race wide open

22 hrs ago | 443 Views

Failed Gwanda solar project angers residents

22 hrs ago | 200 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days