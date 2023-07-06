Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zanu-PF abusing State resources'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CIVIL Society Organisations (CSOs) and opposition political parties have accused the ruling Zanu-PF party of abusing State resources by transporting its supporters to rallies across the country using Zupco buses.

The party has so far bussed thousands of its supporters to campaign rallies in Magunje, Chipinge and Bulilima.

Latest reports state that approximately 700 buses and 510 trucks were commandeered to take people to Magunje for the rally addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday.

However, opposition political parties and CSOs have not been amused by the practice of bussing supporters using State resources, describing it as an abuse of the incumbency's privilege.

Freedom Alliance spokesperson Nhlanhla Ncube said the abuse of Zupco buses by Zanu-PF is worrying.

"There has been continued abuse of State resources since independence and parastatals like Zupco have collapsed," Ncube said.

"In the same vein, it is inconceivable to see the ruling party having run down State institutions and the economy, providing truckloads of food and beverages at their rallies, while the social welfare ministry has no resources.

"What is the source of these foodstuffs? This is corruption at its worst. This conflation of party and State should end."

Ibhetshu likaZulu coordinator Mbuso Fuzwayo said he sees no problem if the buses were hired.

"It will be unfortunate if it is for Zanu-PF alone and if they are not hired by the party. It is not surprising that we have been reduced to scavengers," Fuzwayo said.

"Self-respecting citizens don't go to political rallies for food, but to get governance plans. But because of hunger, we go to deal with our hunger or poverty instead."

Exiled Presidential Independent candidate Saviour Kasukuwere said Mnangagwa cannot attract voters and has instead resorted to clandestine tactics.

"ED can't win, can't attract voters, and has no message! He has adopted the ‘Rent A Crowd' strategy, which is a self-delusional strategy," Kasukuwere said.

Political analyst Effie Ncube said if the Zupco buses were commandeered and not hired on a commercial scale, that would constitute to abuse of State resources.

"But it should be stated that political parties are entitled to hire private and public buses to ferry people to their rallies. Private operators can even donate their services, if they so wanted.

"But a State transport provider like Zupco cannot donate its services to political parties. It should only come in when hired," Ncube said

Zapu spokesperson Mso Ndlovu said one of the reasons why incumbents will not relinquish power was fear of prosecution.

"The abuse of Zupco is just a tip (of the iceberg) and nearly all State resources are involved in an incestuous relationship with Zanu-PF. These buses did not pay toll fees on their way to the rally. This is not only abuse, but an act of criminality," Ndlovu said.

Zanu-PF escalated the culture of bussing people to its rallies during the late former President Robert Mugabe's reign in 2017 when they conducted youth interface rallies across all provinces ahead of the 2018 elections before he was ousted through a coup in November of the same year.

Zanu-PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa's mobile phone was not reachable when contacted for comment yesterday.

The ruling party was also criticised for abusing recently purchased government Russian helicopters for party business.

Mutsvangwa, however, said there was nothing wrong with Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF using the helicopters for party programmes.

Said Mutsvangwa: "Mnangagwa is the incumbent and as the current executive of the Republic of Zimbabwe, he is constitutionally entitled to enjoy the privilege of the highest office, those helicopters included.

"For clarity, it's common cause that the incumbent American President (Joe Biden) conducts his re-election campaign in the comfort of his Boeing Air Force One jumbo jet. Nelson Chamisa (Citizens Coalition for Change leader) should simply wait until their day in office, if ever."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Why some revolutions succeed

35 mins ago | 90 Views

New technology used in gaming

45 mins ago | 54 Views

Cash strapped CCC chose a bush rally for it's campaign launch

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimbabwe police tarnishing own image

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Candidates struggle to access Zec voters roll

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Residents stampede to join Homeseekers4ED

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dexter Nduna showers ED with 65 beasts

2 hrs ago | 460 Views

Court freezes Chamisa's Bindura rally

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe business upbeat over Richard Branson's visit

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

CCC resorts to ward-to-ward campaigns

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Man pelts Mnangagwa's motorcade

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zuma says 'No to external interference in Zimbabwe elections'

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Man kills Honda Fit driver

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Beitbridge traditional leader Headman Tshinoni dies at 81

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

CCC Bindura rally was not banned, claims Police

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Walter Chidhakwa tried to scuttle Manhize project'

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man beaten to death over Nite Club chair

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa hails China's role in development

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Filabusi gold discovery: New town emerges

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Warriors in World Cup draw

12 hrs ago | 803 Views

Bosso reclaim top spot

13 hrs ago | 537 Views

Chamisa's battle to topple Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Kasukuwere still stands

19 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Mnangagwa takes the risk by sidelining army in polls

19 hrs ago | 2659 Views

CIO versus Zimbabwe military

19 hrs ago | 3263 Views

Spooked Zanu-PF leaders itch to block Kasukuwere

19 hrs ago | 733 Views

Faz manipulates voters' roll, claims CCC

19 hrs ago | 590 Views

China intensifies lithium interest in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 313 Views

MDC councillors plot to rip off Gweru

19 hrs ago | 422 Views

Rights lawyers demand action against Zanu-PF prison officer

19 hrs ago | 395 Views

60 countries to observe Zimbabwe elections

19 hrs ago | 374 Views

Colonial masters say Mnangagwa's despotic rule is worse than Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mandla Balanda dies

21 hrs ago | 763 Views

'Zanu-PF is unstoppable,' says Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 293 Views

CCC aborts Bindura rally

22 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Zimbabwean-born shoplifter threatened to stab Tesco staff with a needle

22 hrs ago | 538 Views

Malema wants Zimbabweans living in South Africa to go home and vote

22 hrs ago | 191 Views

Kasukuwere fights to remain on ballot

22 hrs ago | 808 Views

Thousands bussed to Mnangagwa rally

22 hrs ago | 890 Views

Defiant CCC resists rallies 'ban'

22 hrs ago | 460 Views

Macheso feature excites Makhadzi

22 hrs ago | 197 Views

Man offers $30,000 for child's upkeep

22 hrs ago | 243 Views

Ex-lovers fight over child's school

22 hrs ago | 221 Views

Man goes berserk in court

22 hrs ago | 286 Views

Harare lawyer's woes mount

22 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$60b worth of investment

22 hrs ago | 103 Views

Dabengwa snub irks war veterans

22 hrs ago | 409 Views

Cowdray Park race wide open

22 hrs ago | 443 Views

Failed Gwanda solar project angers residents

22 hrs ago | 200 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days