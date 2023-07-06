Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Court freezes Chamisa's Bindura rally

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Scores of party supporters, who had travelled from different parts of the constituency spent the entire day at the Bindura Magistrates Court

THE magistrate court yesterday froze the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) campaign launch rally in Bindura, a move the opposition has described as unfair, unreasonable and an infringement on their constitutional right.

Scores of party supporters, who had travelled from different parts of the constituency spent the entire day yesterday at the Bindura Magistrates Court where the Nelson Chamisa-led party was seeking to have the police ban lifted.

Magistrate Maria Msika ruled that the police had not banned Chamisa's rally, because they had no power to ban the rally, and ordered CCC to go back to the police and find an amicable solution for the rally to be held.

The rally did not take place while the ruling came in the evening yesterday, making it impossible for the opposition to proceed with its campaign plans.

"The police did not ban the CCC rally. The police have no power to ban a rally because doing so would be unconstitutional. However, the CCC did not follow due process of the law, because after receiving written notice from the police, they rushed to the courts instead of going back to the police and allowing them five days to deal with the points of concern that had been raised. Therefore, the appeal is not urgent and fails," Msika ruled.

Agency Gumbo, a lawyer and CCC official, told the media that it was now time for the regional and international community to step in as the electoral playing field was uneven and favouring Zanu-PF and its candidates.

"We are at the World Cup, but all our feet are being tied. Instead of being on the ground campaigning, we are in court making arguments while our opponents are campaigning," Gumbo said.

"This is the time for the region and the international community to take notice."

As scores of CCC supporters gathered outside the court singing and dancing, Zanu-PF was holding a over-subscribed music show in Chipadze at an open space without police interference.

Addressing the court, CCC lawyer Jeremiah Bamu said that the decision by the police to ban the rally was unreasonable and unconstitutional.

"My clients fielded councillors, 210 legislators and a presidential candidate and have a constitutional right to reach the electorate in all the villages and constituencies within 14 days," Bamu said.

"Upholding the ban will deny the CCC a chance to reach the electorate and this is unreasonable and unconstitutional."

The police argued that CCC failed to comply with the law by giving notice outside the agreed timeframe, adding that CCC had given the police two and a half days' notice instead of three.

Msika dismissed the submission saying the CCC had complied with the law, but failed to allow the police five days to come up with a resolution on issues of security threats that may arise.

On another note, heavily armed police were deployed in Chipadze, Bindura, on Saturday evening and forced bars and shops to close ahead of what would have been the CCC campaign launch in Bindura.

Roadblocks were mounted on all roads leading to and out of the town, with police frisking cars and their occupants.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Why some revolutions succeed

36 mins ago | 90 Views

New technology used in gaming

45 mins ago | 55 Views

Cash strapped CCC chose a bush rally for it's campaign launch

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe police tarnishing own image

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Candidates struggle to access Zec voters roll

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Residents stampede to join Homeseekers4ED

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dexter Nduna showers ED with 65 beasts

2 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zimbabwe business upbeat over Richard Branson's visit

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

CCC resorts to ward-to-ward campaigns

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

'Zanu-PF abusing State resources'

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Man pelts Mnangagwa's motorcade

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zuma says 'No to external interference in Zimbabwe elections'

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Man kills Honda Fit driver

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Beitbridge traditional leader Headman Tshinoni dies at 81

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

CCC Bindura rally was not banned, claims Police

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Walter Chidhakwa tried to scuttle Manhize project'

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man beaten to death over Nite Club chair

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa hails China's role in development

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Filabusi gold discovery: New town emerges

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Warriors in World Cup draw

12 hrs ago | 803 Views

Bosso reclaim top spot

13 hrs ago | 537 Views

Chamisa's battle to topple Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Kasukuwere still stands

19 hrs ago | 2155 Views

Mnangagwa takes the risk by sidelining army in polls

19 hrs ago | 2660 Views

CIO versus Zimbabwe military

19 hrs ago | 3264 Views

Spooked Zanu-PF leaders itch to block Kasukuwere

19 hrs ago | 733 Views

Faz manipulates voters' roll, claims CCC

19 hrs ago | 590 Views

China intensifies lithium interest in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 313 Views

MDC councillors plot to rip off Gweru

19 hrs ago | 422 Views

Rights lawyers demand action against Zanu-PF prison officer

19 hrs ago | 395 Views

60 countries to observe Zimbabwe elections

19 hrs ago | 375 Views

Colonial masters say Mnangagwa's despotic rule is worse than Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mandla Balanda dies

21 hrs ago | 763 Views

'Zanu-PF is unstoppable,' says Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 293 Views

CCC aborts Bindura rally

22 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Zimbabwean-born shoplifter threatened to stab Tesco staff with a needle

22 hrs ago | 538 Views

Malema wants Zimbabweans living in South Africa to go home and vote

22 hrs ago | 191 Views

Kasukuwere fights to remain on ballot

22 hrs ago | 808 Views

Thousands bussed to Mnangagwa rally

22 hrs ago | 890 Views

Defiant CCC resists rallies 'ban'

22 hrs ago | 461 Views

Macheso feature excites Makhadzi

22 hrs ago | 197 Views

Man offers $30,000 for child's upkeep

22 hrs ago | 243 Views

Ex-lovers fight over child's school

22 hrs ago | 221 Views

Man goes berserk in court

22 hrs ago | 286 Views

Harare lawyer's woes mount

22 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$60b worth of investment

22 hrs ago | 103 Views

Dabengwa snub irks war veterans

22 hrs ago | 409 Views

Cowdray Park race wide open

22 hrs ago | 443 Views

Failed Gwanda solar project angers residents

22 hrs ago | 200 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days