Dexter Nduna showers ED with 65 beasts

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CHEGUTU West MP Dexter Nduna (Zanu-PF) donated 60 heifers and five bulls to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Mashonaland West province on Saturday.The donation was made in Magunje, where Mnangagwa addressed thousands of his party supporters ahead of next month's election.On his Twitter handle, Information permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said Mashonaland West donated 100 heifers, six bulls, 105 goats, four sheep and 150 blankets to Mnangagwa."We have heard of money being raised on Go-Fund for cars for leaders. Well and good. That's sympathisers showing their love to their leader. Today, Zanu-PF Mash West province gave His Excellency President Mnangagwa 100 heifers, six bulls, 105 goats, four sheep and 150 blankets," Mangwana said.In an interview yesterday, Nduna, who lost a re-election bid in the Zanu-PF primary election in April this year, said he was thanking Mnangagwa for donating 12 farms to Chegutu Municipality for housing purposes and ending water woes in the agricultural town."It is true that I thanked President Mnangagwa for what he is doing in Chegutu and Mashonaland West as a whole by giving him 60 heifers and five bulls. He has committed to the house ownership scheme by donating 12 farms to reduce the housing backlog," Nduna said.He added that Mnangagwa had also improved living conditions for mine workers in Chegutu by offering an affordable housing scheme.Chegutu has a housing backlog of 35 000 houses."Chegutu produces 10 megalitres of treated water against a daily requirement of 20 megalitres," Nduna said."So, His Excellency, is on the 20 megalitres expansion drive ... he has drilled more than 80 boreholes to alleviate the water challenges because Chegutu has always been the epicentre of cholera and typhoid."