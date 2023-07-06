Latest News Editor's Choice


Residents stampede to join Homeseekers4ED

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HUNDREDS of Marondera residents are jostling to join the newly-formed Homeseekers for Economic Development (Homeseekers4ED) in anticipation of getting residential stands.

The outfit, which has links to Zanu-PF, is registering people across the country with its national launch expected sometime this month.

Scores of homeseekers, many of whom have been on the council housing waiting list for several years, gathered at Mbuya Nehanda Hall in central Marondera on Saturday to deliberate on several issues, including identifying idle land suitable for residential purposes.

Marondera has a housing waiting list of more than 15 000 people.

Homeseekers4ED national vice-chairperson Farai Nyandoro said they came up with the idea to address challenges being faced by residents to secure stands.

"The response is overwhelming and it shows urbanites are fed up with cheap politics by opposition parties. Marondera residents are fed up with the politics of song and dance," Nyandoro said.

"We are making sure urbanites get stands which have been used as a political weapon by opposition-run councils. We also want to redress artificial shortages in the allocation of housing stands by opposition-run urban councils.

"Moreover, we are lobbying that the government takes over the allocation of stands because of the current corruption, sexism, favouritism and nepotism in the allocation of stands by opposition-run councils. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is saying ‘leave no one behind', hence we are supporting his idea by creating a database for those in need of shelter."

Homeseekers4ED has since been launched in Chitungwiza, Norton, Chegutu, Mabvuku and Epworth, among other places.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days