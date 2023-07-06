Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Candidates struggle to access Zec voters roll

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) is reportedly rebuffing requests by nominated candidates to access the electronic voters roll more than two weeks after the nomination court sat, thrusting the aspiring presidential, parliamentary and council candidates in a quandary.

Under the Electoral Act, Zec is required to give candidates copies of the voters roll during a reasonable time after confirmation of their candidature.

The nomination court sat on June 21, but successful candidates have since then been failing to access the voters roll.

Zec did not respond to NewsDay questions sent via email on the matter.

Presidential aspirant Saviour Kasukuwere's spokesperson and chief election agent Jacqueline Sande told NewsDay that Zec was obliged to comply with the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act.

"Not doing so is contrary to its mandate and is a violation of the candidates' rights. Zec should comply with the law and avoid unnecessarily tarnishing and compromising the legitimacy of the upcoming elections through failure to adhere to statutory provisions," Sande said.

A report released by Heal Zimbabwe titled Election Peace Watch implored Zec to release the roll to avoid presiding over a disputed election.

"Zec must release the voters roll for it to be inspected in terms of section 21 of the Electoral Act to allow it to be audited to restore credibility in the electoral process to avoid disputed elections that could spill into chaos," the report reads.

Meanwhile, advocate Thabani Mpofu has created a specimen application that citizens can file as self-actors to challenge the electoral commission on the voters roll.

"I bring this application in vindication of my rights going into the general elections. I enforce my right to a free and fair election which is conducted transparently with the respondents discharging the obligations placed upon them by the laws of Zimbabwe," his founding affidavit partly reads.

"I derive my standing to bring this application from being a registered voter as well as being a citizen of this country. I have the right to proper free, credible and periodic elections as set out in the laws of Zimbabwe.

"That right takes within its sweep the entitlement to require respondents to yield to the wholesome restraints of the law insofar as the conduct of elections is concerned as well as to discharge their obligations impartially and without compulsion. It is in this regard a matter of regret that I have had to approach this court asking for something to which everyone in a democracy is entitled."

Source - newsday

